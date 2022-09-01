ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM, a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that Rick Fair, President and CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (hybrid). A pre-recorded presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on September 12, 2022, and will remain accessible for 90 days in the Events and Presentations section of the Bellicum website.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company's next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum's GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases