ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Global Digital TV Industry Research Subscription: Gain Access to 25+ Reports

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 7:28 AM | 2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital TV Industry Research: Annual Subscription " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst covers very fast-moving sectors. To keep up-to-date with the latest developments, top clients want frequent updates. Annual subscriptions achieve this as SVOD forecasts are updated four times a year and pay TV forecasts twice a year - for 138 countries. Annual subscriptions include more than 30 reports.

25+ reports each year with 400 clients since 2011 with more and more clients taking annual subscriptions that include all of the reports - with attractive discounts offered.

Why choose this subscription?

  • Coverage includes 138 countries across seven regions
  • Detailed bottom-up updates and forecasts by country for pay TV and OTT
  • 30+ years of experience and connections: key for the validation of our data
  • Flexible, customised research: choose from a single country profile to an annual subscription package.
  • Competitive and reasonable prices
  • Fast-turnaround on analyst feedback

Each country report comes in three parts:

  • Insight: Thorough scrutiny in a PDF document, giving market analysis of the key players.
  • Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts and graphs in a PPT document that can be exported for your presentations.
  • Detailed excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 to allow easy comparisons and market growth forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital TV Research report schedule for 2022

  • Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
  • Middle East & North Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
  • SVOD Forecasts Update (based on December 2021 results): February
  • Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
  • Middle East & North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
  • North America Pay TV Forecasts: February
  • North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
  • Latin America Pay TV Forecasts: March
  • Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
  • Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts: March
  • Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
  • Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts: March
  • Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
  • Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts: April
  • Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: April
  • Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts: May
  • Global Pay TV Forecasts: May
  • Global AVOD Forecasts: May
  • Global SVOD Forecasts (based on March 2022 results): June
  • Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
  • Middle East & North Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
  • Latin America SVOD Forecasts: August
  • North America SVOD Forecasts: August
  • Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
  • Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts: September
  • Western Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
  • SVOD Forecasts Update (based on June 2022 results): September
  • Pay TV Forecasts Update: December
  • SVOD Forecasts: Update(based on September 2022 results): December

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Benin
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cambodia
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • CAR
  • Chad
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Cote d'Ivoire
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Rep.
  • Denmark
  • Dominican Rep.
  • DR Congo
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Eq Guinea
  • Estonia
  • Ethiopia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Guatemala
  • Guinea
  • Honduras
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kuwait
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Liberia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macedonia
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Mali
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Niger
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Qatar
  • Rep Congo
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Rwanda
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Syria
  • Taiwan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • UAE
  • Uganda
  • UK
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay
  • USA
  • Uzbekistan
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfavnl


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst RatingsPress Releases