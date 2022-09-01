United States Department of Defense (DoD) 2023 Budget Assessment Analysis: Spending Requests for the Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation; Procurement; and Operations and Maintenance Categories

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Department of Defense 2023 Budget Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; and operations and maintenance categories.

The analyst has segmented the budget request by military department and 20 technology areas including aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). The base year for DoD budgets is 2021, and the market forecast is estimated from 2022 to 2027.



Research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support are included. Classified budget requests are included but cannot be broken out into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations, and emergency categories. Program segmentation and funding forecasts are made at the analyst's discretion.



The purpose of this study is to discuss the 2023 DoD budget request. The market is mature and stable. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding budget trends. The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD budget request, military operational trends driving the DoD market, commercial technology trends impacting DoD users, and the future objectives for DoD spending.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

US DoD Budget Assessment Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Top Line Budget Request

2023 Budget by Department

2023 Budget by Appropriation

Defense Technology Areas

2023 Program Funding by Technology Area

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs

Top 10 Army Programs

Top 10 Joint Services Programs

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Research & Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Procurement

Growth Opportunity 3: Operations & Maintenance

4. Conclusions and Future Outlook

