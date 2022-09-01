New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Fertilizers Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317470/?utm_source=GNW



The global specialty fertilizers market is expected to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing demand for modern methods to boost agriculture production to feed the rapidly growing global population are driving the demand for the global specialty fertilizers market.



The nutrient of the soil is lost in a number of ways, including atmospheric losses, direct loss, leaching, and runoff losses, and they trigger eutrophication on the water surface.It damages the aquatic ecosystem.



Specialty fertilizers provide the required nutrients to the soil on a regular basis and prevent the toxification of soil due to over-fertilization.

The global specialty fertilizers market is segmented into crop type, form, mode of application, technology, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on crop type, the market is fragmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and others.



Cereals & grains dominate the market and are expected to maintain their dominance through the next five years, 2023-2027.Several kinds of cereals and grains are consumed as staples across the globe.



Specialty fertilizers are used to increase crop production and lower the food security concern worldwide.

North America is expected to dominate the global specialty fertilizers market in the forecast period owing to the enhanced adoption of quality crop nutrition products in the region.There is high demand for fertilizers that can efficiently handle the nutrient requirements of plants and supply them with nutrients at regular intervals.



Also, the presence of key market players and increased awareness about the benefits of different kinds of specialty fertilizers among farmers is further driving the market demand in the region.

Nutrien, Ltd., Yara International ASA, Israel Chemical Ltd., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., EuroChem Group, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd, Plant Food Company, Inc., Haifa Group, OCP Group, OCI Nitrogen, Wilbur-Ellis Company Inc., COMPO Expert GmbH, are the major players operating in the global specialty fertilizers market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global specialty fertilizers market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global specialty fertilizers market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global specialty fertilizer market based on crop type, form, mode of application, technology, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global specialty fertilizer market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global specialty fertilizers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global specialty fertilizers market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global specialty fertilizers market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global specialty fertilizers market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global specialty fertilizers market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Specialty fertilizers manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to specialty fertilizer

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global specialty fertilizers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type:

o Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Turf & Ornamentals

o Others

• Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Form:

o Dry

o Liquid

• Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application:

o Foliar

o Fertigation

o Soil

• Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Technology:

o Slow-Release

o N-Stabilizers

o Coated & Encapsulated

o Chelated

o Others

• Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global specialty fertilizers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317470/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________