Cannabis Company Theory Wellness Raises $30K to Help Ukrainian Civilians Affected by the Russian Invasion

STONEHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theory Wellness, Inc. ("Theory" or "the Company"), an independently owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Massachusetts and Maine, announced it has raised more than $30,000 to support the humanitarian efforts by Sunflower of Peace, a Boston-based 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on helping those most affected by Russia's military invasion of the Ukraine.

In April 2022, Theory made a commitment to Sunflower of Peace to donate 50% of net profits of its THC Blueberry Lemonade Ukraine Chews cannabis-infused edibles, which contain precise doses of full-spectrum, THC-concentrate oil. To date, the chews have raised approximately $10,000 each month since launching, which are helping to provide essential supplies and critical aid to the people of the Ukraine, including orphans, internally displaced persons and those impacted by the ongoing war.

"We are deeply saddened by the humanitarian crisis created by Russia's aggression against the people of the Ukraine," said Theory Wellness CEO and Co-founder Brandon Pollock. "In this time of need, we are in awe of the work Sunflower of Peace is doing, and applaud all of the organizations and individuals dedicating their time, resources and money to assist those in need. By working with purpose-driven organizations like Sunflower of Peace, we hope to make a small but meaningful difference."

The Ukraine chews are a continuation of a philanthropic extension of Theory's business, which has supported non-profits both locally and nationally. The Company's infused mints line, Statemints, has also contributed more than $30,000 to national and local non-profits that align with the Company's mission. In fact, a year ago, Theory made a $45,000 donation to a local food pantry, Lorraine's Soup Kitchen, where the Company operates a dispensary to launch a mobile food pantry to extend its services. For more information, visit https://theorywellness.org/.

About Theory Wellness, Inc.

Theory Wellness, Inc. is an independently owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates and manufactures cannabis, and serves patients and consumers in Massachusetts and Maine. Theory sources unique genetics and creates premium products that include flower, concentrates, edibles and infusions, and brands such as Theory Wellness, Theoryx, Hi5 and Statemints, which are available for purchase at the Company's six retail locations. For more information, visit https://theorywellness.org/.

