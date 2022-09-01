MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

TELA Bio's management is scheduled to present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the archived webcast at ir.telabio.com on Monday, September 12th, 2022, at 7:00am ET.

TELA Bio's management will also be participating in the Lake Street BIG6 1x1 Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. TELA is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

