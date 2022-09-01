ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Vigil Neuroscience to Present at 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 7:00 AM | 1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 4:50 p.m. ET.

To access a live webcast of this presentation, please visit "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Vigil website at www.vigilneuro.com.   An archived replay will be available there for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience is a microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.

Internet Posting of Information
Vigil Neuroscience routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at https://www.vigilneuro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about Vigil Neuroscience.


Investor Contact
Sarah Carmody
scarmody@vigilneuro.com 

Media Contact
Megan McGrath
MacDougall Advisors
mmcgrath@macdougall.bio 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases