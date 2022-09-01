KRAKÓW, Poland and ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation FA, a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, today announced the opening of a new office in Kraków, Poland.



With a reputation as an emerging tech hub in Europe, the expansion into Kraków furthers First Advantage's commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent across the globe. To better serve its global client base, First Advantage is currently hiring technology, customer care, and operations positions for the modern facility located in the heart of downtown at High Five Office ul. Pawia 9 Kraków.

"We are excited to expand our global footprint and to tap into the vast technology talent in the region," Scott Staples, CEO at First Advantage said. "This new facility enables us to continue to deliver a superior customer experience and bring our suite of HR technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. This represents another step in our global strategy to help our clients hire smarter and onboard faster."

As one of the largest workplace human resource screening providers in the world, First Advantage has a presence in 19 countries and 29 offices across the globe.

About First Advantage

First Advantage FA is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage's products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company's website at https://fadv.com/.

