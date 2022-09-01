Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size Worth US$ 24.69 billion to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030| Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global heart attack diagnostics market is expected to clock at US$ 24.69 billion and grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Owing to expanding prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and technological advancement in cardiovascular diagnostics. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Heart Attack Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Market Driver

In the recent times, there is an increasing risk of heart attack or cardiac arrest due to improper lifestyle choices and behaviours, especially in metropolitan areas around the world, and among younger age groups. The major cause of various coronary artery disorders (CAD), which have increased market potential for heart attack diagnostics in recent years, is build-up of cholesterol and other chemicals in the coronary arteries.

The market forecast for heart attack diagnostics is also being driven by the prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD) caused by an increasing older population and obese persons. Nearly 45% of U.S. individuals are at risk for developing a cardiac ailment of some kind, especially a heart attack, which could be the main factor driving the rise of the heart attack diagnostics market in the upcoming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Test Segmentation'

Based on test types, the global heart attack diagnostics market has been segmented into:

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Blood Tests

Computerized Cardiac Tomography

Echocardiography

Coronary Angiography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Others

The ECG segment shall dominate the global market during forecast period due to technical advancements and an increase in ECG applications. Developing nations are predicted to witness swift growth rate in the ECG segment. The electrical impulses connected to cardiac activity are found using electrocardiographs, which then create an ECG—a pictorial representation of the voltage versus time. They are used to diagnose and help treat some forms of heart disease and arrhythmias, as well as to ascertain how well patients respond to medication and to spot patterns or changes in heart function. For instance, in May 2019, in order to follow erratic heart rhythm issues for prompt and precise diagnosis, Abbott introduced the RX Implantable Cardiac Monitor (ICM), a paperclip-sized implantable device combined with smartphone connectivity. Technological developments in portable and handheld ECG equipment, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide, and favourable government laws governing monitoring devices are all contributing to the segment's expansion and the market growth.

Browse key industry insights from the report "Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by Test (Electrocardiography, Blood Tests, Computerized Cardiac Tomography, Echocardiography, Coronary Angiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Others), by Type (Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive), by End User (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres and Ambulatory Surgical Centres) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on the region, the global heart attack diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of increasing healthcare spending and a growing elderly population in the region, the high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diagnostics market lead North America to occupy the largest revenue share, globally. The development of new and improved devices as well as the expanding use of technology are assisting in the expansion of the industry. A considerable growth in market size is anticipated for the European market over the forecast period as a result of the growing elderly population pool and expanding medical industry in Eastern Europe.

However, the market for cardiovascular diagnostics and heart attack diagnostics particularly is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region, which can be attributed to the region's rising life expectancy and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Due to their rapid rates of development and economic expansion, countries like China and India are particularly affected by this.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some of the key players operating the market global heart attack diagnostics market include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

Schiller AG

AstraZeneca PLC

GE Healthcare Inc

F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Welch Allyn Inc

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Toshiba International Corporation

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Danaher Corporation

Among others

Many of these key companies are actively engaging in various market tactics as well as research and development to create new technologies. Product launches, mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and the development of production facilities are some of the primary strategies used by players to strengthen their market positions and broaden their customer bases internationally. For instance, the usage of CaRi Heart Technology was approved by the European Union in March 2021. With the aid of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), it can identify and foresee the risk of any sort of heart attack several years in advance.

