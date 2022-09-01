New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market By Type, By Propulsion, By Region, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317488/?utm_source=GNW



The global automatic transmission motorcycle market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing popularity of autonomous technology among consumers and the advantages offered by two-wheelers such as cost-effectiveness, easy maneuverability, and navigation through dense traffic are driving the demand for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.



Consumers are becoming more aware of the advancements in technology.The bike manufacturers are launching several motorbike models, including touring, sports, and cruiser bikes.



Market players are working to incorporate cutting-edge technology into motorcycles, such as artificial intelligence, wireless connectivity, and Internet of Things technology. The motorcycle with an automatic transmission is simple to ride and will stop more quickly due to the availability of an automatic downshift.

When operating automatic transmission motorcycles, the rider can concentrate on the road because they are precise and the rider does not need to change gears manually. With strict safety regulations and the implementation of traffic laws to increase safety, the demand for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion, the global automatic transmission motorcycle market is bifurcated into ICE and electric.The ICE segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The market for motorcycles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE) is well established, and a large product portfolio of bikes with various designs, fuel efficiency levels, price points, and other features is available.The market for innovative and fast motorbikes is anticipated to experience significant demand during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of e-commerce channels as a result of the widespread use of smart devices and high internet penetration.



Market participants provide consumers with affordable and low-maintenance motorcycles while also developing the technologies to support a better riding experience.

The major market players operating in the global automatic transmission motorcycle market are Energica Motor Company, MV AGUSTA Motor S.p.A, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Harley-Davidson, Inc., Piaggio & Co. SpA (Aprilia), Zero Motorcycles Inc., Evoke Electric Motorcycles Ltd., and KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global automatic transmission motorcycle market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global automatic transmission motorcycle market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global automatic transmission motorcycle market based on propulsion, type, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global automatic transmission motorcycle market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automatic transmission motorcycle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion:

o ICE

o Electric

• Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Type:

o Standard

o Cruiser

o Sports

• Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automatic transmission motorcycle market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

