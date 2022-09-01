Grow Up Conference and Expo Brings New Experiences to Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, ON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Up Conference and Expo ("Grow Up") brings new experiences to the Niagara event which will provide educational and collaborative B2B events including unique sessions, networking opportunities, and more. Grow Up brings the cultivation industry together in Niagara Falls, ON from September 11-13th.

"What we are most proud of is that we bring the best growers in the world together." says Randy Rowe, President of Grow Up Conference and Expo. "This gives our exhibitors and participating delegates the opportunity to interact with the largest group of growers in one location," Rowe adds.

On September 11th, Grow Up will kick off with its exhibitor load-in and a few other ticketed and non-ticketed events including the Canadian Premiere of Frenchy Dreams of Hashish. The two-day conference will then begin on September 12th by bringing together the best minds of the cultivation industry.

Find more information on all the new activations happening at this year's Grow Up below:

Speakers

Grow Up brings together thought leaders from the industry with over 40 sessions featuring over 80 speakers. Hot topics include: The Science of Hash, A Look at Sustainable Packaging, Quality Assurance for Micros, Approaches to Pests and Pathogens, and more. See the full list of speakers here: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/speakers/

Cannabis Science Symposium

The Cannabis Science Symposium is a new one-day event which is designed to showcase the latest research and development and cutting edge topics in the cannabis industry, Attendees will have the opportunity to hear top doctors and professors discuss advances in cultivation, nutrients, plant growth, and disease control.

Seed Exchange

Hosting its first ever seed exchange, Grow Up is bringing together coveted breeders and phenohunters. On Tuesday, September 13th, the seed exchange will include education around flower, seeds and extracts. All registered delegates will be gifted packages of feminized seeds, donated by 4Plants Canada, to swap with during the exchange, in addition to any seeds delegates bring themselves. This unique offering will allow breeders to exchange seeds live on the show floor.

Cannabis Cup

In the Boveda Consumption Lounge, the Grow Up Cannabis Cup will be bringing in some of the best flower and hash in Canada. The live flower judging will take place Sunday, September 11th and the hash judging will take place Monday, September 12th. With over 20 LP's participating and over two dozen judges, this is a not to miss event. Winners will be announced at the Grow Up Awards Monday, September 12th.

The Grow Up onsite Consumption Lounge offers a great opportunity to connect with other delegates and will also provide professional education and sensory experiences through sampling.

Canadian Premiere of Frenchy Dreams of Hashish

The Canadian premiere of Frenchy Dreams of Hashish will screen on Sunday, September 11th. The documentary focuses on the Master Hashishin and Grow Up Hall of Fame inductee Frenchy Cannoli and a small group of Emerald Triangle cannabis farmers in Northern California. The group tries to reintroduce traditional hashish to the public, amplify their ethos of sustainable farming, and prove their dedication to quality sun-grown cannabis. The film's screening will be followed by a Q&A with Kimberly Hooks (widow of Frenchy Cannoli).

For tickets, visit: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/frenchy-dreams-of-hashish/

For more information, ticket inquiries, and registration, visit: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/register/

For exhibitor booth information, visit: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/reserve-your-booth/ or contact: sales@growupconference.com

-30 -

About Grow Up Conference and Expo

Grow Up Conference and Expo, an award winning cannabis event, is a privately-owned Canadian company since 2017 and has been hailed a top cannabis industry event in Canada, hosting events in Niagara Falls, ON, and Victoria, BC. With decades of experience creating nationally renowned high-profile events, trade summits and shows around the world, Grow Up is committed to bringing forward-thinkers, trailblazers and experts together. For more information, visit: growupconference.com.

About ND Supplies

ND Supplies is a market-leading packaging supplier and manufacturing company that is at the top of the innovation curve within the Canadian cannabis industry. They focus on creating sustainable, child-safe packaging solutions designed to meet the Canadian regulatory framework and supply a proven, cost-effective, high-quality packaging system to licensed, reputable businesses that demand the highest form of compliance.

Brooke Russell Grow Up Conference and Expo 1-877-681-5541 brussell@marigoldpr.com