Global Food Sensory Testing Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

The global food sensory testing market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising innovation in the food & beverage industry and surging demand for multi-regional cuisine with variant combinations.



Food sensory testing is a disciplined method of evaluating and testing actual food using our five senses—texture, taste, smell, etc. The procedure is also used to evaluate the quality of food products, address food safety issues, and create new products through innovation.

The global market for food sensory testing is expected to expand due to rising consumer demand for novel and flavorful foods and beverages. Within the next five years, the production of flavored beverages such as green tea, flavored soft drinks, energy drinks, etc., is expected to increase at a rapid rate.

The demand for a better sensory analysis of the beverage, together with the evolution of goods like green tea, lemon tea, flavored tea, and healthy substitutes, is supporting the growth of the worldwide food sensory testing market during the next five years.

The significant rise of the global market for food sensory testing over the next five years will also be attributed to the rapidly rising production and consumption of alcohol.By 2020, 180 million barrels of beer were produced in the United States alone.



In addition, the younger population's increasing alcohol consumption and changing lifestyles are contributing to the growth of the global food sensory testing market from 2027.

The global food sensory testing market is segmented on the basis of type of test, type of sensory testers, food tested, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on technology, the market is divided into traditional and rapid technologies.



The traditional technology segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to its low cost and high number of service providers using traditional methods for food testing.

Major players operating in the global food sensory testing market are SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas Group, Intertek Group plc., IDAC Merieux NutriSciences, TÜV SÜD, Tentamus Group GmbH, Forschungsanstalt Agroscope Reckenholz-Tanikon (Agroscope), among others.



