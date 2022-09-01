New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Xenotransplantation Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317510/?utm_source=GNW



The global xenotransplantation market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The demand for the global xenotransplantation market is primarily driven by factors such as the scarcity of organs for human transplantation and the developments in organ transplantation technologies.



The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the high-end investments made by market players in research and development activities are expected to influence the market demand.Growing incidences of organ failure, as well as the rise in success and better post-transplant outcomes, are increasing the chances of organ transplantation around the globe.



There is a severe organ scarcity crisis due to the lack of sufficient organs for transplantation to satisfy the current demand.The number of people dying while waiting for a transplant and those on the waiting list has increased.



The procedure known as xenotransplantation gives patients who need organ transplants the option of receiving organs from non-human animals. Thus, the improvements in organ transplantation technologies to meet current donor demand are expected to fuel the global xenotransplantation market growth in the coming years.

The global xenotransplantation market is segmented into animal type, xeno product, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on animal type, the market is divided into pig, rabbit, baboon, and others.



Pigs are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.They are preferred because they expand rapidly and can produce large litters.



Pigs' internal organs are roughly the same size as those of children and infants. Pigs can be bred under microbiologically regulated conditions to meet high health requirements.

The major market players operating in the global xenotransplantation market are United Therapeutics Corporation, Immerge BioTherapeutics, Inc, eGenesis, Inc., Infigen, Inc., NZeno Limited, recombinetics (Makana Therapeutics), Miromatrix Medical Inc., Optipharm Co. Ltd, Xeno Transplants Corporation, Smithfield Foods, Inc.



