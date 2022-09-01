With 1.9% CAGR, US Physician Groups Market Size worth USD 287.57 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US physician groups market size was USD 249.80 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 251.75 billion in 2021 to USD 287.57 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.9% in 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, "U.S. Physician Groups Market, 2021-2028."

As per the research conducted by our expert analysts, the market growth is accredited to the rising occurrence and existence of numerous medical ailments necessitating treatment from physician groups. Moreover, growing procurements of physician groups by the hospitals and private-equity firms will bolster the market growth.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/u-s-physician-groups-market-106510





U.S. Physician Groups Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 1.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 287.57 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 249.80 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 98





COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic Hindered Market Revenue Due to Decreasing Patient Volume

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the market in 2020. Major concerns such as the decrease in patient volume & revenue of physician groups and rise in the spending associated with COVID-19 modeled a challenge for the market growth in 2020.

For example, as per the survey instigated by Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), in 2020, around 97% of physician practices have experienced an adverse monetary impact directly or indirectly owing to COVID-19.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-physician-groups-market-106510





Segments

Physician-owned Segment to Dominate Market during Forecast Period

On the basis of the no. of physicians, the market is divided into 2 to 10, 11 to 24, 25 to 50, and more than 50. The more than 50 segment dominated the U.S. market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of more than 50 physicians segment is attributed to the rising collaborations and acquisitions.

In terms of ownership, the market is segregated into physician-owned, hospital-owned, and others.

By specialty, the market is classified into family practice, general internal medicine, pediatrics, radiology, OB/GYN, emergency medicine, and others.

By payor, the market is branched into public health insurance and private health insurance/out-of-pocket.

Based on type, the market is categorized into single-specialty and multi-specialty.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-physician-groups-market-106510





Report Coverage

Our reports are conducted with an in-depth examination technique that primarily focuses on supplying updated information, which is accurate. Our scholars have applied a data navigation method that further aids us to offer dependable estimations and examine the U.S. physician groups market share perfectly. Further, our analysts have gained access to various international as well as regionally sponsored catalogs for offering the upgraded material for the stakeholders and business professionals to invest in operative areas only.

Driving Factors

Growing Emphasis of Players on Collaborations to Drive U.S. Physician Groups Market Growth

In the past few decades, there is an upsurge in the collaborations and procurements of the groups. This is accredited to the rising operational and management costs. Therefore, to decline the administrative load on physicians, small physician groups lean toward joining bigger groups.

Additionally, private equity firms also concentrate on investments, leading to affirmative growth for physicians and private equity firms. They further invest in specialties such as ophthalmology, orthopedic, urology, and gastroenterology. Furthermore, owing to the pandemic, many physician groups were impacted and looked for novel & economically safe partnerships with the rest of the players in the market.

Competitive Landscape

New Facility Launch by Prime Players to Drive Market Growth

The fundamental players embrace numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such important strategy is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another effective stratagem is intermittently launching new facilities meant for the welfare of the society as well as beneficial for the company along with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.





Quick Buy - Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/u-s-physician-groups-market-106510





Industry Development

January 2020: Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center unveiled their pediatric practice based in New Hyde Park, known as Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists. This novel institution is estimated to augment the services and amenities in Northwell Health.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

The Permanente Medical Group (U.S.)

Cleveland Clinic (U.S.)

HealthCare Partners IPA (U.S.)

Ascension (U.S.)

Northwell Health (U.S.)

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) (U.S.)

Beaumont Health (U.S.)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (U.S.)

Advocate Aurora Health (U.S.)

NYU Langone Hospitals (U.S.)





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Number of Physicians, 2020 Number of Physician Groups, 2020 Average Cost of Key Services Reimbursement & Regulatory Overview Recent Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Prevalence/Incidence of Key Conditions Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

U.S. Physician Groups Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By No. of Physicians 2 to 10 11 to 24 25 to 50 More than 50 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ownership Physician-owned Hospital-owned Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Specialty Family Practice General Internal Medicine Pediatrics Radiology OB/GYN Emergency Medicine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payor Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance/Out-of-pocket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Single-specialty Multi-specialty

Competitive Analysis U.S. Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) Cleveland Clinic Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) Beaumont Health NYU Langone Hospitals Brigham and Women's Hospital Northwell Health Advocate Aurora Health Ascension HealthCare Partners IPA The Permanente Medical Group



Toc Continue…





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-physician-groups-market-106510





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245