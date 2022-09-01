Insights on the Liquid Cooling Systems Global Market to 2027 - Robust Growth in Data Centers & Gaming Computers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market (2022-2027) by Component, Type, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market is estimated to be USD 4.16 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.25 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.68%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allied Control, Asetek, Boyd, Cooler Master Technology, CoolIT Systems, Emerson Electric, Enermax Technology, Fujitsu, Green Data Center, Green Revolution Cooling, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Liquid Cooling System foor Flexible and Secured Environment among Residential and Retail Sector

4.1.2 Need to Address Massive Volume of Data

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Liquid Cooled Systems Require Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand from Smartphone Manufactures to Manage Massive Heat Generated by the High-End Processors

4.3.2 Robust Growth in Data Centers & Gaming Computers

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Maintenance Cost Associated with the Liquid Cooling System



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Direct Liquid Cooling

6.2.2 Indirect Liquid Cooling

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Design & Consulting

6.3.2 Installation & Deployment

6.3.3 Support & Maintenance



7 Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems

7.2.1 Liquid-to-air Systems

7.2.2 Liquid-to-liquid Systems

7.3 Compressor-based Systems



8 Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 IT & Telecom

8.5 Media & Entertainment

8.6 Retail

8.7 Government & Defense

8.8 Healthcare

8.9 Energy



9 Americas' Liquid Cooling Systems Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Liquid Cooling Systems Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Liquid Cooling Systems Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Liquid Cooling Systems Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles



14.1 Allied Control

14.2 Asetek

14.3 Boyd

14.4 Cooler Master Technology

14.5 CoolIT Systems

14.6 Emerson Electric

14.7 Enermax Technology

14.8 Fujitsu

14.9 Green Data Center

14.10 Green Revolution Cooling

14.11 Horizon Computing Solutions

14.12 International Business Machine

14.13 Koolance

14.14 Laird Thermal Systems

14.15 Lytron

14.16 Midas Green Technologies

14.17 Parker Hannifin

14.18 Rittal

14.19 Schneider Electric

14.20 Thermaltake Technology

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9j7v80

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900