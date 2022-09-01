Asia-Pacific Mobile Financial Services Markets, 2022-2026: Lucrative Opportunities with Product Modularization, Data Monetization, & Omnichannel Platforms and Open APIs

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Financial Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a growth opportunities assessment for the APAC MFS market, with a scope analysis that covers the regional trends and the drivers for and restraints to the adoption of MFS in the region.
It identifies the key market participants in the MFS ecosystem and analyzes their competitive positions in the market. The segment analysis covers payments, loans, and investments.
Mobile financial services (MFS) allow customers to access financial services and make financial transactions through mobile applications (apps). The use of mobile apps is playing an important role in the adoption of MFS in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), especially in areas where the mobile penetration rate is high and the population is largely underbanked.
MFS is designed to address the financial access gap by enabling direct interaction between financial service providers and customers, reducing the friction in the service delivery channel. Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics have automated processes, accelerating the development of mobile customer journeys.
Omnichannel architecture helps providers enhance the flexibility of their infrastructure and offer customers 24/7 access to financial services. Customers can even sign up for multiple financial services through a single app, bringing cross-selling opportunities to providers.
The regions covered in the study are:
- East Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Republic of Korea
- South Asia: India
- Southeast Asia (SEA): Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines
- Australia
Scope
- The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Transaction Value Forecast
- Transaction Value Forecast Analysis
- Transaction Value Forecast by Region
- Transaction Value Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Banking
- Growth Metrics
- Transaction Value Forecast
- Transaction Value Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis and Key Findings
- Market Trends
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Loan
- Growth Metrics
- Transaction Value Forecast
- Transaction Value Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis and Key Findings
- Market Trends
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Insurance and Investment
- Growth Metrics
- Transaction Value Forecast
- Transaction Value Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis and Key Findings
- Market Trends
6. Key Competitors Assessment
- Company Profile Assessment
- Ant Group
- Tencent
- Rakuten FinTech
- Au PAY
- Kakao Bank
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Modularization
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Monetization
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Omnichannel Platforms and Open APIs
8. The Last Word
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- 3 Big Predictions
9. Next Steps
