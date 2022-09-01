High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022: Efforts to Increase Sustainability Presents Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global high-density polyethylene market is expected to grow from $82.23 billion in 2021 to $91.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The market is expected to grow to $139.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%.



The product types of high-density polyethylene are PE 63, PE 80, PE 100. PE 63 is a medium pressure piping system, irrigation system, and drinking water connection. The applications are oil and gas pipe, agricultural irrigation pipe, water supply pipe, sewage system pipe, and others applications. The end-use industries are packaging, building and construction, agriculture, automotive, and other end-use industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the high-density polyethylene market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the high-density polyethylene market. The regions covered in the high-density polyethylene report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The unique set of properties of PE-HD (high-density polyethylene) such as lightweight, impact resistance, flexibility, and ability to resist low temperatures serves as the most important drivers for the market. These properties have increased demand for PE-HD in end-user industries such as manufacturing, energy, geothermal, marine, mining, landfill, HVAC, gas, oil, mining, and agricultural industry. HDPE pipe is environmentally sustainable because it is non-toxic, corrosion and chemical resistant has a long lifespan. According to Pipeline & Gas Journal, a large number of oil and gas companies are exploring plastic pipes as an alternative for pipeline transportation to reduce operative expenses as they are corrosion-resistant, flexible, and lightweight.



The use of competitive materials such as polypropylene (PP) is threatening the growth of the HDPE market. HDPE is opaque and translucent in nature whereas PP being amorphous or crystalline in nature is preferred in cases where transparent packaging is required. Polypropylene is unusually resistant to many chemical solvents, bases, and acids. It is much less brittle than HDPE.PP is also microwavable safe and dishwasher safe.

Owing to its lighter nature, PP is now used in a wide variety of applications, including food packaging, textiles, laboratory equipment, automotive components, and HDPE. Thus, the market for HDPE is negatively impacted by this inter-polymer competition between PP and HDPE. The demand for thermoplastics from the automotive industry can be attributed to the weight reduction revolution. For instance, BMW is using thermoplastics for the exterior skin of their newest vehicles such as the I series. The rising demand for thermoplastic materials increased the demand for the polypropylene market thereby driving the market.



Companies involved in the high-density polyethylene (PE-HD) market are investing heavily to increase the sustainability of PE-HD. Companies are putting efforts to use raw materials that are environmentally safe, and simultaneously maintain the quality and safety standards of their products. Following the trend, For instance, Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the top suppliers of polyethylene in the world. It provides high-density (HDPE), medium-density (MDPE), low-density (LDPE), linear low-density (LLDPE), metallocene, and masterbatches for a broad range of applications including pressure pipe, soap and detergent bottles, flexible packaging, coating and laminations, films, and more.

