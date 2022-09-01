InfanDx AG Appoints Nicole Witzmann as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned professional with more than 8 years of healthcare corporate finance experience

Cologne/Berlin, Germany, and Boston, MA, USA, September 01, 2022 – InfanDx AG, a privately held diagnostics company focusing on the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic solutions for newborns, today announced that it has appointed Mrs. Nicole Witzmann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 1, 2022.

Mrs. Witzmann looks back on more than eight years of experience in corporate finance in the healthcare industry and joins from Adrenomed AG, where she served several years as Head of Finance. As CFO, Mrs. Witzmann will be responsible for general administration, accounting and controlling, financial reporting, and – together with CEO Dr. Achim Plum – investor relations and fundraising. At present, the Company is preparing a Series B financing round, which is expected to be closed towards the end of 2022 or in early 2023 on the back of major value-creating milestones, such as the clinical validation of the HypoxE® biomarker panel that is expected to be finalized in the next weeks.

Mrs. Witzmann will take over from Dr. Andreas Lischka who has headed InfanDx' finance department as an external advisor since January 2021. While Dr. Lischka will leave the Company on his own request to pursue other opportunities, he will remain available for an extended period to ensure a smooth transition to Mrs. Witzmann.

"We are very pleased that Nicole joins our management team," commented Dr. Achim Plum, CEO of InfanDx. "Having worked with her for some time in a previous position, I am convinced that she will add exactly the skills and experience that we need to further develop InfanDx into a fully integrated diagnostics company providing innovation for neonatal acute and critical care. I would also like to take the opportunity to wholeheartedly thank Dr. Lischka for his services to InfanDx that were invaluable in repositioning and growing the Company since I took over as CEO in January 2021."

"I feel very honored to be part of InfanDx´ management team in the future," said Nicole Witzmann. "As a mother of three, with my youngest son born only a few months ago, I feel particularly close to InfanDx´ vision and mission. I am excited and eager to help bring the InfanDx HypoxE Test for hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy to the market as it bears the chance to prevent severe lasting injuries of children affected by oxygen deficit during birth."

About InfanDx

InfanDx AG is a privately held company focusing on the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic solutions for acute and critical care conditions in newborns.

The Company's proprietary lead product in clinical development is the InfanDx HypoxE® Test designed for the reliable identification of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) within the first hours of life. HIE as a consequence of perinatal asphyxia (oxygen deficit during birth) can result in life-long disabilities. The long-term detrimental effects of HIE can be mitigated and even prevented by neuroprotective hypothermia treatment. However, this therapy must be initiated within six hours after birth to be effective, requiring suitable diagnostic methods to reliably and timely identify the affected newborns. While standard-of-care diagnostic methods cannot deliver a conclusive diagnosis of HIE within this time frame, the rapid InfanDx HypoxE® Test is designed to support clinicians in the timely decision whether newborns require neuroprotective hypothermia treatment.

The Company is headquartered in Cologne, Germany, with a branch office in Berlin, Germany, and a wholly owned subsidiary in Boston, MA, USA.

