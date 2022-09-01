ñol

Aurora Mobile to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 15, 2022

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 5:00 AM | 2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited JG ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Aurora Mobile's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef3833e54b5e41f58d571f9285679b5d

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile's website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile JG is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


