Insomnia Treatment Drugs Market Size worth US$ 4.05 billion by 2030| Exclusive Reports by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insomnia treatment drugs market is expected to clock US$ 4.05 billion by 2030 as an increase in the prevalence of sleeping disorders such as insomnia, mental health issues, depression, stress, and other health painful conditions are major factors for driving the market growth. Advancements such as new drug development and new product launches drive the growth of the global insomnia treatment drugs market.

The global insomnia treatment drugs Market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Drug Classification, Formulation, Type of Insomnia, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Classification'

The global insomnia treatment drugs Market has been segmented majorly into four distinct categories:

Sedative-Hypnotics

Antidepressants

Antihistamines

Others

The antidepressant drugs market is expected to be the growing application segment in the global insomnia treatment drugs Market. A major driving factor is an increase in the prevalence of mental disorders such as anxiety, stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia, mental health issues, depression, and other health painful conditions that induce insomnia. Furthermore, sedative hypnotics also had shown progressing growth in the market owing to the increase in the prevalence of depression, mental health problems, increasing cases of insomnia and other sleeping disorder. Additionally, advancements in new drug development and new product launches. For instance, in February 2020, Merck received approval from US FDA for BELSOMRA® (suvorexant) for the treatment of insomnia and mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Excerpts from ‘By Formulation'

The global insomnia treatment drugs market has been segmented into:

Tablets

Capsules

Others

Tablets are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Tablets drive this market as its more stable than other drug formulations, have high accuracy of the dose and and have low cost for manufacturing. Capsules had also gained popularity in the insomnia treatment drugs market as they efficiently mask the taste and odor of API.

Browse key industry insights from the report "Global Insomnia Treatment Drugs Market by Drug (Sedative - Hypnotics, Antidepressants, Antihistamine), by Formulation (Tablet, Capsule), Type of Insomnia (Adjustment Insomnia, Psychophysiological Insomnia, Inadequate Sleep Habit), and By Region – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

https://growthplusreports.com/report/insomnia-treatment-drugs-market/7720

Excerpts From ‘By Type of Insomnia'

The global insomnia treatment drugs market has been segmented into adjustment insomnia, psychophysiological insomnia, inadequate sleep habit, behavioral insomnia of childhood, idiopathic insomnia, insomnia due to drug or substance, paradoxical insomnia, and mental disorder. Adjustment insomnia dominates the global insomnia treatment drugs market with the highest share during the forecast period. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increasing patient base, raidcal working sytles, and high prevalence of mental health instability, stress, and hypertension. In May 2020, the American sleep foundation released a note that women have more risk of insomnia and have 40% higher chances as compared to men. Around 40% of the people with insomnia are believed to have existing mental disorder. Approximately 80% of people who take sleep medications are experienced dizziness, feeling groggy, oversleeping, and lose concentration the next day.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

The global insomnia treatment drugs market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America leads the insomnia treatment drugs market. Driving factors for the dominant position of this market are rising cases of sleeping disorders in this region, the growing geriatric population, and awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of sleeping disorders. In May 2022, the US Sleep foundation Stated average of 35.2% of all adults in U.S.get sleeps less than seven hours per night. Insomnia is caused by prescription drugs, medical disorders, Stress, abnormal health conditions and substance abuse. In July 2019, Zydus Cadila launches the drug Ramelteon in the US market for treatment of insomnia. In May 2022, Idorsia launched QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) a new treatment for insomnia and its now available in the US for adults living with insomnia. Thus frequent introduction of novel drugs is also leading to projecting growth of the insomnia drug market in North America. However, Asia Pacific is also expected to register the highest growth owing to an increase in the cases of odd time work shifts, and growing pool of geriatric population.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global insomnia treatment drugs market are:

Heptares Therapeutics (Sosei Group Corporation)

Mylan (Viatris Inc.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Evotec SE

Eisai Co., Ltd

Currax™ Holdings USA LLC

Merck KgaA

Astellas Pharma

Alexza Pharmaceuticals (Ferrer Therapeutics, Inc.)

Zydus

