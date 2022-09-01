JumpCloud Partners with Personio to Secure and Automate Employee Experience from Day One

LOUISVILLE, Colo. and MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc ., the Open Directory Platform™ that helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™, and Personio , Europe's leading HR software company for small and mid-sized organizations, today announced they are partnering to enable a simple, secure, and streamlined user experience for employees throughout the entire employee lifecycle.



With the partnership, Personio's customers will be able to implement zero touch employee onboarding, including instant provisioning to necessary IT resources including devices, cloud applications, and on-premises and cloud infrastructure. The integration will also allow small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to efficiently scale by eliminating multiple manual IT and HR processes, improving security by reducing chance of human error in data entry, facilitate compliance through separation of duties and complete logging/event tracking data, and minimizing siloed workloads to boost the capability of employees and the success of their employers.

Today's workplace environment includes stiff competition for talent, rapid innovation in workplace tools, and an ever-increasing number of security threats. This convergence of factors puts pressure on organizations to deliver a premium user experience for employees. Despite having the same aims, often HR's focus on people management operates entirely separately from IT's focus on Secure, Frictionless Access™ to IT resources. This siloed approach creates a number of possible issues for organizations including operational delays, manual errors, dissatisfied users, inefficient onboarding, compliance challenges, and a negative impact to overall worker productivity. Personio and JumpCloud are both best of breed in each world, partnering to bridge HR and IT data streams and processes and unlock the potential of both HR and IT.

This partnership integrates JumpCloud's Open Directory Platform with Personio's HRIS solution to initiate identity lifecycle management tasks, which are performed automatically, fully, and consistently by JumpCloud based on the authoritative data provided by Personio. Now SMEs can increase productivity and improve workplace satisfaction through streamlined internal processes. These centralized workflows empower HR to continue to focus on managing the employee journey while IT can focus on strict access control without introducing friction to the end user.

"SME teams are tasked with the same responsibilities as their enterprise counterparts, but experience a greater fallout when unhappy employees leave and experience greater impact when employees' productivity is constricted by processes and tools," said Doug White, head of strategic alliances, JumpCloud. "With this integration, HR and IT can retain the control they need while mutually benefitting from centralized workloads and maintaining the ability to use the best cloud directory and HRIS solutions. SMEs can ensure their employees are happier, more productive, and more secure."

"Europe's SMEs are grappling with an ever-expanding range of software services that touch people's data and processes, affecting the overall employee and as a result business success," said Hugues Vincent, head of product partnerships, Personio. "Together, JumpCloud and Personio can streamline the employee experience and create new, more efficient ways for SMEs everywhere to scale."

JumpCloud's Open Directory Platform gives IT teams an easy and automated path for Secure, Frictionless Access from any device to any IT resource, anywhere. The company's platform is already deployed in over 180,000 worldwide organizations, including 1,800 partners, and its commitment to ease of use for both IT admins and the employees they manage has resulted in rapid product growth, rapid hiring expansion, and rapid customer adoption.

About Personio

Personio is the People Operating System for small and medium-sized companies with 10 to 2,000 employees. Based in Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, London, Dublin and Amsterdam, Personio's mission is to make HR processes as transparent and efficient as possible so HR can focus on what matters most: people. Personio does that by offering an all-in-one HR software that includes human resources management, recruiting and payroll, enabling HR to go beyond HR. Thanks to People Workflow Automation technology Personio helps more than 7,000 customers across Europe to remove delays and realise opportunities.

In June 2022, Personio raised an additional $200m through the second closing of its Series E funding round, at a valuation of $8.5bn.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform™ helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

