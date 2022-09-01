MedicAir Elected Best Air Purification MedTech Company 2022

LONDON, England, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME News Magazine has announced the winners of the 2022 UK Enterprise Awards and MedicAir was chosen as Best Air Purification MedTech Company 2022.

The SME UK Enterprise Awards continues to recognise SMEs of all sizes who are endeavouring to better business in their industries. Whether it's by nourishing rich internal cultures to promote employee satisfaction, by offering next-level customer service, or through an enduring dedication to innovative products - British SMEs are truly the lifeblood of the country's economy and business landscape.

The news of MedicAir being chosen as Best Air Purification MedTech Company 2022 doesn't come unannounced, as the company had already been listed as MedTech 50 most innovative UK medical technology firms by Business Cloud and shortlisted as finalist for the IWFM Awards in the category Sector Breakthrough.

Being the preferred choice of over 10% of the UK NHS Trusts, as well as used by Cambridge University, BP Oil and many more, the MedicAir technology appears to be acknowledged as one of the most advanced in the realm of air purification.

MedicAir technology was created by a group of UK Doctors and backed by an in-house R&D team, whose primary role is to develop the most advanced air purifiers and the clearest evidence on MedicAir effectiveness.

Award Coordinator Holly Blackwood took a moment to discuss the success of this year's programme: "One of the joys of this programme is realising the sheer talent and skill that permeates every inch of the British business sphere, across all industries and fields."

SME News prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

To learn more about award-winning MedicAir and to gain insight into the importance of keeping your room healthy, please visit the MedicAir website (https://www.medicair.co.uk/).

About MedicAir

MedicAir offers medical-grade air purifiers to thousands of hospitals, offices, schools and homes worldwide. The company was established by a group of UK doctors to battle the effects of bad indoor air quality in clinical settings.

After success in the healthcare sector, MedicAir provided units to schools, governments and homes worldwide.

Trusted by over 10% of NHS Trusts, as well as Cambridge University and BP Oil, MedicAir air purifiers are able to clean up to 99.97% of viruses and bacteria, delivering reassurance and safety to customers.

Dr.Bryant or Dr.Perkins (Clinical Lead) are available for interviews in regards to any aspect of air purification or the concerns regarding around poor indoor quality (or sick building syndrome). All media inquiries should be directed to Orlando Mollica at orlando@medicairhealth.co.uk.

