Anti-Drone Market to Attain Valuation of USD 2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 25% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Anti-Drone Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Anti-Drone Market Information by Application, Interdiction, Platform, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027", the market is all set to accrue a massive valuation of USD 2.4 billion by 2027 and record a compound annual growth rate of 25% between 2020 and 2027.

Anti-Drone Market Scope

The dramatic rise in the number of unmanned aerial vehicles for recreational and commercial use worldwide has led to a drastic increase in violations of public safety as well as the government infrastructure. The identification and discovery of such drones is a big aspect of security conservation, which in turn accelerates the anti-drone market expansion rate.

Drones featuring integrated cameras present a great opportunity to professionals who want to get aerial photographs. But the rising acceptance of these advanced unmanned aerial vehicles has bolstered safety concerns among governments. This should result in a massive growth of the worldwide market.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 2.4 Billion CAGR 25% (2021-2027 ) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Interdiction, Platform, End User Geographies Covered North American, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers Anti-Drone Market Include Hobbyists, Antinuclear Groups, Business Competitors, And Some Terrorist Organization

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the anti-drone market include

Liteye Systems, Inc. (US)

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.(UK)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Lockheed Martin Corp. (US)

SRC, Inc. (US)

Thales Group (France)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

DroneShield Ltd. (Australia)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US)

The anti-drone market has been seeing a lot of changes, with a lot of new players entering and elevating the competition. There is also a huge rise in the number of local firms in the market, that offer a variety of drone combat solutions. Many developers are focused on coming up with advanced counter-drone solutions that cater to the military sector, trying to clinch long-term contracts and expand their share in the worldwide market.

With the rise in spending on new products along with the soaring demand from the defense sector, the anti-drone market should make massive profits in the long run. This can be a lucrative opportunity for the players in the near future.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The accelerated use of unauthorized drones/flying test devices in windows and the backyard has raised the threat level to security everywhere. These systems come with numerous sensors that record audio and videos at any time and at any location. To deal with these, manufacturers are coming up with UAV combating technologies in aviation.

Major global government officials like the federal aviation administration (FAA) in the United States lend their support for the designing and marketing of innovative drone mapping and acquisition technology. These offer accurate detection and tracking along with direction-finding and anti-chase capabilities.

However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, the anti-drone market size seems to have declined considerably, given the restrictions on customer services. But, owing to the pandemic, the market has been seeing purchases of advanced anti-drone systems in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. With the demand for drones rising post-COVID-19 era, governments are working on bolstering their defensive capabilities to deal with various political conflicts like the India-China stand, etc.

Market Restraints:

Commercial drones come with a lot of safety and privacy issues and therefore, have to deal with regulations and rules. There is a need for skilled pilots to prevent drone accidents. Worldwide, major incidents involving small UAVs are revealing the massive security gap pertaining to public safety. Even a small clash between UAVs and anti-drones can lead to significant damages to not only properties but to people's lives too.

An anti-drone can easily detect UAVs, however, there is no certainty where the UAVs might crash, which creates public safety concerns. This has led to the emergence of strict anti-drone laws and regulations by various governments across the world.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak as well as the subsequent lockdown has had a brutal effect on the airline industry, with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a reduction in passenger traffic. Airlines are facing revenue losses following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic due to travel bans and the overall economic downfall worldwide.

However, with the lockdown now being lifted up and a major focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, players are now able to continue with their business and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean quicker recovery for the anti-drone industry in the upcoming period.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Detection (Radar, EO/IR, Acoustic, Others) and Interdiction (Jammers, Lasers, and others) are the major applications of anti-drones.

By Platform

Hand Held, UAV Based, and Ground-Based are the platform-based segments studied in the report.

By End Users

Airports, Commercial, Critical Infrastructure, Public Venues, Stadiums and Arenas, Energy and Utilities, Data Centers and Corporations, Military & Defense, and others are the key end-users in the worldwide industry.

The military and defense segment has clinched the leading spot in the market and is likely to continue dominating in the years ahead. Anti-drones are increasingly being used in the military and defense space owing to the drastic increase in terrorist and illegal activities worldwide, like unlawful border crossings and smuggling.

Regional Insights

North America is at present the market leader and can expect to retain its leadership all through the conjectured period. the region's defense and aviation sectors, especially in the U.S., are fast adopting drone technologies. Besides, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is in the processing assessing various UAS technologies at numerous airports; which means a higher demand for anti-drones in the future.

The Asia Pacific market's growth trajectory has been relentless and will remain steady owing to the rising government funding for developing aviation and defense infrastructure in China and India. Numerous companies and institutions in the region such as the Beijing Institute of Technology, Nova Sky, and the China National Nuclear Corporation are forming alliances and partnerships to enhance their R&D capabilities. This should be a favorable aspect for the regional market in the years ahead.

