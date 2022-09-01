ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 2:30 AM | 2 min read

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation ((TSE: 6594,NJDCY (the "Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 21, 2022, pursuant to Item 1 of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details of Share Repurchase
1. Period of own share repurchase: From August 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 130,000
4. Total repurchase amount: 1,162,638,200 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference
A) Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on April 21, 2022:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,500,000 shares
(0.95% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From April 22, 2022 through January 24, 2023

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from April 22, 2022 through August 31, 2022, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 5,200,400
2. Total repurchase amount: 43,982,798,900 yen

Contact:
 Masahiro Nagayasu
 General Manager
 Investor Relations
 +81-75-935-6140
 ir@nidec.com



© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MarketsPress Releases