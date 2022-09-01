Sydney, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Kinetiko Energy Ltd KKO is steadily advancing its portfolio containing one of the world's largest onshore contingent gas resources of 4.9 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa. Click here

is steadily advancing its portfolio containing one of the world's largest onshore contingent gas resources of 4.9 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa. Click here Boadicea Resources Ltd BOA has enhanced its portfolio of electric vehicle and battery metals assets in Australia's premier mineral resource regions by entering an agreement to farm into a project in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. Click here

has enhanced its portfolio of electric vehicle and battery metals assets in Australia's premier mineral resource regions by entering an agreement to farm into a project in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. Click here American Rare Earths Ltd ARR has tripled its exploration target for the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming, which the company says is shaping up to be one of the largest rare earth projects in the United States. Click here

has tripled its exploration target for the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming, which the company says is shaping up to be one of the largest rare earth projects in the United States. Click here Surefire Resources NL SRN has appointed a new chief executive to lead the company through its next chapter. Click here

has appointed a new chief executive to lead the company through its next chapter. Click here Alligator Energy Ltd AGE has released an initial higher-grade mineral resource estimate (MRE) targeting In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for Blackbush Deposit of the Samphire Uranium Project near Whyalla in South Australia. Click here

has released an initial higher-grade mineral resource estimate (MRE) targeting In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for Blackbush Deposit of the Samphire Uranium Project near Whyalla in South Australia. Click here Pharmaxis Ltd ( PXS PMXSF is set to receive a £2.9 million (around A$5 million) cash injection from Parkinson's UK to support a Phase 2 clinical trial. Click here

is set to receive a £2.9 million (around A$5 million) cash injection from Parkinson's UK to support a Phase 2 clinical trial. Click here ClearVue Technologies Ltd ( CPV CVUEF aims to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to rigorous environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, using the Stakeholder Capitalism framework of 21 core metrics and disclosures devised by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Click here

aims to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to rigorous environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, using the Stakeholder Capitalism framework of 21 core metrics and disclosures devised by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Click here Imugene Ltd ( IMU IUGNF has reached the next key milestone in its cancer-killing virus trial. Click here

has reached the next key milestone in its cancer-killing virus trial. Click here Red River Resources Ltd RVR has built confidence in its ability to transform the Hillgrove Gold Mine in northern NSW into a larger-scale operation with further wide, high-grade results from drilling. Click here

has built confidence in its ability to transform the Hillgrove Gold Mine in northern NSW into a larger-scale operation with further wide, high-grade results from drilling. Click here Meeka Metals Ltd MEK has intersected more zones of shallow, high-grade gold in drilling at St Anne's, a prospect of the wholly-owned Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

has intersected more zones of shallow, high-grade gold in drilling at St Anne's, a prospect of the wholly-owned Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here Australian Vanadium Ltd AVL has passed a key milestone with the signing of a non-binding term sheet with Wingsing International Ltd, the commercial arm of Tianzhu Steel, for the sale of iron titanium (FeTi) coproduct from its namesake project at Gabanintha in Western Australia's Mid West. Click here

has passed a key milestone with the signing of a non-binding term sheet with Wingsing International Ltd, the commercial arm of Tianzhu Steel, for the sale of iron titanium (FeTi) coproduct from its namesake project at Gabanintha in Western Australia's Mid West. Click here St George Mining Ltd SGQ has identified new nickel sulphide targets during a fieldwork campaign at its flagship Mt Alexander project in WA. Click here

has identified new nickel sulphide targets during a fieldwork campaign at its flagship Mt Alexander project in WA. Click here White Rock Minerals Ltd ( WRM WRMCF has received positive results from the Morning Star Gold Mine at its Woods Point Gold Project in eastern Victoria, Australia, with gravity tabling and intensive leach testing recording gold recoveries of more than 98%. Click here

has received positive results from the Morning Star Gold Mine at its Woods Point Gold Project in eastern Victoria, Australia, with gravity tabling and intensive leach testing recording gold recoveries of more than 98%. Click here Fenix Resources Ltd FEX has developed its strategic financial advisory capacity and fulfilled an acquisition agreement with Newhaul Pty Ltd with the appointment of Stuart Ausmeier as chief financial officer and Craig Mitchell, founder of Newhaul, as non-executive director, effective today. Click here

has developed its strategic financial advisory capacity and fulfilled an acquisition agreement with Newhaul Pty Ltd with the appointment of Stuart Ausmeier as chief financial officer and Craig Mitchell, founder of Newhaul, as non-executive director, effective today. Click here Volt Resources Ltd VRC has added a US-based senior advisor - battery materials to the team. Click here

has added a US-based senior advisor - battery materials to the team. Click here Aeris Resources Ltd AIS welcomes the latest encouraging copper assays and geophysics returned by joint venture partner Helix Resources at the Canbelego project in the Cobar region of New South Wales. Click here

welcomes the latest encouraging copper assays and geophysics returned by joint venture partner Helix Resources at the Canbelego project in the Cobar region of New South Wales. Click here Shree Minerals Ltd SHH has begun a suite of field and heritage surveys on the recently extended Dundas Project in Western Australia, a key step in advancing the project's exploration activities. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com