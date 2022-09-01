Cookies Celebrates its Northern California Roots with New Emerald Triangle Dispensary in Licensing Partnership with Chandi Hospitality Group

Cookies, the leading global cannabis brand with over 50 locations in 5 countries comes back home to its roots with the opening of its new Ukiah store in Mendocino County. They represent both innovative genetics and authenticity, which is what has propelled them to its status as one of the most respected and highest-selling cannabis brands in the U.S. This new location is a licensing partnership with Chandi Hospitality Group (CHG).

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 3, Cookies Mendocino will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m., with store officially open at 10am-9pm opening day. The grand opening will feature special guest The Twerkulator, vendor booths, and special discounts at Mountain Mikes next door. Get in line early as there will be special giveaways for those that arrive early. If you are over 21 years of age and interested in attending, please register here.

Cookies Mendocino was created in partnership with Chandi Hospitality Group, an independent restaurants, franchises, and real estate development group, which has been guided by their deep-rooted commitment to their community, to their work, integrity, and their philosophy of continuous improvement. "With our experience in real estate development projects, and Cookies leadership in the legalized cannabis market, we are hopeful that this project will bring more awareness to the business of cannabis and create opportunities for other small businesses to enter the cannabis industry," says Sonu Chandi, CEO of Chandi Hospitality Group. "Our commitment is to continue to support the local community as well as find new ways to promote economic and tourism growth in the Mendocino County area."

This is CHGs second small business in the area. Its first project was the 4,400-sq. ft. Mountain Mikes restaurant in Ukiah, which features an updated restaurant design with two private party rooms, a full bar and a kids' activity area.

"It is important to us that Cookie Mendocino represent the best of Northern California cannabis strains, products, and culture. To realize this vision, we have hired a local legend, Ishta Muhammad, to be the store's General Manager."

Ishta Muhammad is a Mendocino County native born and raised in Ukiah. She has always had a passion for cannabis, but after surviving cancer she learned an entirely new purpose and love for the plant and the ways it could help people. She is featuring local products in the store and encourages local producers to contact her if interested in the opportunity. "We are excited to showcase award winning local cannabis products and look forward to meeting even more of our local industry," says Ishta Muhammad, General Manager.

Cookies Ukiah/Mendocino is located at 1104 S State, Ukiah, CA, 95482, and will be open seven days a week—10 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can now see the building completely done in the globally recognized Cookies blue with the big C logo on the side of the building.

The store will offer a Mendocino County locals only pre-shopping day on Friday, September 2, 3-7 pm.

Coming Soon Video: View Here - Video Credit: Link Creative

Project Photos/Images: View Here - Photo Credit for photos: Chandi Hospitality Group

ABOUT CHANDI HOSPITALITY GROUP

Chandi Hospitality Group, independent restaurants, franchises and real estate development group, has been guided by their deep-rooted commitment to their community, to their work, integrity, and their philosophy of continuous improvement. At every step, they've challenged themselves to learn and grow, and strive to always be better.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co/

