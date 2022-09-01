ñol

Carter's, Inc. Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:32 PM | 1 min read

Carter's, Inc. CRI, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.carters.com.

About Carter's, Inc.

Carter's, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 970 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter's is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

