ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Geron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

Geron Corporation GERN, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present in-person at the following investor conferences in New York City:

  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
    Corporate presentation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. ET

A webcast of each fireside chat and corporate presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron's website under Events. Following each scheduled conference event, the related webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases