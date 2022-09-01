Rooted Group Launches its Cannabis Wholesale Marketplace for the rest of the Industry

Rooted Group, California's biggest cannabis delivery platform, has officially launched its wholesale marketplace, Rootedconnect - providing inclusivity to other retailers.

Effective immediately, Rooted Group has opened up its wholesale marketplace so that all retailers can find and order their favorite cannabis products.

Rooted Group's wholesale marketplace known as Rootedconnect has been an essential piece to the backend services it offers to cannabis retailers across the State. Finding out early on in providing such a complex service, Rooted realized that ordering and receiving products in a timely manner is one of the biggest hiccups for a cannabis retailer. Leveraging the relationships that Rooted has built over the past few years, Rooted has access to brands that most retailers do not.

By allowing all Retailers to have access to and use Rootedconnect, Rooted feels like it is just another essential service that will help push the industry forward. "Our WHY is very simple, How do we make the industry more fair? We believe that ordering product is the primary step in the successful journey of the retailer. Unfortunately, the way things work now, this step is filled with inefficiencies that no other product-driven industry faces," in a statement given by Matthew Ehorn, Communications Director of Rooted Group. "Seeing this issue immediately, we have been constantly refining our Members' ordering process and now feel that we have a solution that all Retailers can benefit from."

Rootedconnect operates like that a traditional marketplace. There are products that the Rooted Logistics team delivers which get delivered next day, and there are products that are product listings in which the brand and its distribution team deliver. Having a mixture of the two, while Rootedconnect staff always tracking the order has been the most effective approach.

Want to learn more about what Rooted Group does and how they do it? Visit https://www.rootedcannabisgroup.com/

About Rooted Group:

Rooted Group exists to help bring more inclusivity to the cannabis industry. We believe that anyone who wants to be a legal cannabis operator should be a legal cannabis operator. Helping people get and stay compliant through legal, management, and logistical support. Our infrastructure covers the entire State and supports a quarter of all cannabis delivery services in California. To learn more about the services we offer click here: RootedGroup.com

