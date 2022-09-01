Fourth Annual Bermuda Tech Summit, Presented by BDA, Taking Place October 26-28, 2022

The fourth annual Bermuda Tech Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with government's Economic Development Department (EDD) and industry association NEXT Bermuda, will be held at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club from October 26-28.

The Bermuda Tech Summit is the signature event of Bermuda Tech Week (October 24-31) which includes several ancillary events, such as the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce's virtual fireside chat with Sinead Bovell on October 27, the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation's (BEDC) ‘Power Up With Web' in-person event on October 28, and the EDD's Tech Education Day on October 31.

David Hart, BDA CEO said, "The BDA and our partners are incredibly excited to be organising the in-person Bermuda Tech Summit to showcase Bermuda's dynamic tech sector, leadership, and innovation after two years of the conference being held virtually. Tech entrepreneurs, investors and digital asset enthusiasts across the globe interested in participating in the continued growth and development of Bermuda's burgeoning tech ecosystem are encouraged to register for the Bermuda Tech Summit now and book their hotel rooms soon to avoid disappointment."

The BDA is still offering an early bird rate but this rate will be gone by mid-September, and with the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship also taking place from October 27-30, hotel rooms are filling up fast.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Hamilton Harbour, Bermuda Tech Summit delegates will hear senior policymakers, FinTech-leaders, and international regulators provide thought-provoking content over three half days, with afternoons left free for C-suite networking opportunities and local excursions, such as the PGA golf (for tickets, please visit their website).

Exceptional Bermuda Tech Summit speakers confirmed to date include Bermuda's Premier and Minister of Finance, The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP who will speak on the opening morning's keynote fireside chat; Jerome Wilson, Parter, Appleby will moderate "Bank On It" a digital banking panel featuring Chance Barnett, Founder, Jewel Bank; Tim Reed, Director, NEXT Bermuda, will moderate a panel entitled "Is the Price Right for Trust and Liquidity?" featuring Dmitri Galinov, Co-Founder, 24 Exchange and Jeff Baron, Chief Compliance Officer, Bittrex Global; Dan Roberts, CEO, NAYMS and James Knox, Managing Director, Technology & Blockchain Industry-Regional Practice Leader, Aon Risk Solutions, will speak on a "(Re)Insurance Reimagined" panel; Natalie Neto, Partner, Walkers, will moderate a "Crypto Lending and Yield Products" panel; and Fiona Beck, Non-Executive Director, BDA, will discuss space, satellites and sub-sea cables in an "Out of this World Infrastructure" panel with Joel Ogren, Assured Communications and Deon Doyle, Eastlink Bermuda.

Tech Summit attendees will also have an opportunity to network with the following speakers: Michelle Chivunga, Global Fintech Advisory Board, Policy House; Chris Christmas, Founder, BlockTime; Elizabeth Denman, Director, Conyers; Tugce Ergul, Founder, Angel Labs; Cal Evans, Managing Associate, Gresham International; Karee Luna, Founder & Creative Director, Hai Tyde's; John Narraway, NEXT Bermuda; Lawrence Newhook, Alpha Innovations; Stephanie Smellie, VP, Content + Entertainment Partnerships, Dapper Labs; Sean Stapley, Partner, Penrose Partners; and Darren Wolfberg, CEO and Board Member, Blockchain Triangle.

The BDA is grateful for the generous support of our sponsors: Hub Culture, Appleby, 24 Exchange and Blockchain Triangle. If your company is interested in becoming a sponsor, click here to learn more.

Launched on June 10, 2022 ‘NEXT' is Bermuda's first digital asset business industry association. At launch, NEXT Bermuda was comprised of 14 companies fully licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, including: Apex Group, Bittrex Global, Blockfi, Blockchain Triangle, Blockwrk, Circle, CrossTower, Ensuro Re, Jewel Bank, NAYMS, Relm Insurance, Stablehouse, XBTO and 24 Exchange.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate, or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions.

