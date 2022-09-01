ñol

JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:23 PM | 1 min read

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") has made an announcement concerning its preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

