PowerSchool to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:15 PM | 2 min read

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC ("PowerSchool" or the "Company"), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that CEO Hardeep Gulati will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time (12:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on PowerSchool's Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool PWSC is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

