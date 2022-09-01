ñol

FIGS Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:15 PM | 1 min read

FIGS, Inc. FIGS, the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, announced today that Trina Spear, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Daniella Turenshine, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://ir.wearfigs.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases