Schneider Electric launches world's first EV charger to keep energy bills and CO2 emissions in check

IFA -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is launching its revolutionary EVlink Home Smart Charger at IFA 2022. The charger is the world's first to intelligently manage the heavy EV energy load at home and prioritize renewable energy sources.

Schneider Electric's new EVlink Home Smart charger is the first on the market that integrates into a complete ecosystem of home energy management to monitor EV power consumption in real-time, predict spending, and set budgets with ease with four different modes: ‘charge now', ‘green charging*', ‘cost effective', and ‘customized schedule'. Connecting to the complete Home Energy system, homeowners can control all of their electrical devices and monitor their consumption through a single application.

EV Charger uptake is on the rise as consumers make more sustainable lifestyle choices to reduce their carbon emissions but charging your car must be convenient and affordable. An EV can increase home energy loads by up to 40% (not to mention the impact on already skyrocketing energy bills). It's a worry for eco-conscious homeowners as houses already generate more carbon emissions than transportation, industry, or energy production.

Thanks to its ability to connect seamlessly and fully integrate with Schneider Electric's Wiser Home Energy Management system, users can face this worry head on, all from the palm of their hand. Users can control how and when their EV is charged and balance charging against other energy guzzling devices, via their mobile whenever they need to, wherever they are.

Initiating ‘cost effective' mode

By activating the ‘cost effective' mode, Wiser can help to avoid costly bills by creating the most efficient schedule based on the cheapest electricity tariff available. For homeowner's who have set energy limits, Wiser can also stop charging each time consumption reaches the power limit contract, ensuring bills stay under control, forever.

Wiser's intelligent energy management system automatically balances the loads to enable minimal disruption and maximum efficiency for homeowners. For instance, if they begin cooking, the system syncs with Wiser to understand energy consumption in conjunction with other appliances in real time to avoid any disruption or tripping. It brings ultimate convenience, allowing you to charge your car without interrupting the rest of your lifestyle.

It's easy being green

In 2023, users will have access to the ‘green mode' where homeowners can fully utilize the power of renewable energy. For example, if solar energy is available, the system will automatically switch to this source. Additionally, when solar power is at its peak conversion time, your EV can be set to charge at this time, avoiding having to use costly grid energy.

For extra insights into your carbon footprint, the App also provides updates on your CO 2 consumption, allowing you to make more informed decisions about where further savings can be made.

Optimizing our energy use, making better decisions about sustainability, and ensuring our cars are charged and ready to drive when we need them is all about making our energy, and homes, work harder for us and the planet.

The EVlink Home Smart charger is the latest addition to the smart and sustainable home energy management portfolio of EV chargers from Schneider Electric:

The EVlink Mureva socket - suitable for small vehicle, bikes or motorbikes

The new EVlink Pro AC - for residential, commercial, offices or industrial buildings

Pricing and availability

The EVlink Smart Home Charger will be available in Q4 2022. Pricing to be shared.

