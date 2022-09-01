WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Abbott Laboratories ABT resulting from allegations that Abbott may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 17, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced its investigation into four consumer complaints of infant illness related to powdered infant formula produced by Abbott in its Sturgis, Michigan facility. Among other things, the FDA indicated that it had already found several positive contamination results from onsite environmental samples for a bacteria linked to infant illnesses and death. The same day, Abbott recalled certain popular infant formula products manufactured in the Sturgis facility.

On this news, Abbott's stock price fell $3.79 per share, or 3%, to close at $116.79 per share on February 18, 2022.

On March 22, 2022, the FDA reported its findings that, among other things, Abbott had failed to establish adequate process controls for its infant formula related to the presence of microorganisms and to prevent environmental contamination.

On this news, Abbott's stock price fell $4.97 per share, or 4%, to close at $116.92 per share on March 23, 2022.

On April 22, 2022, a redacted copy of a whistleblower complaint sent to the FDA in October 2021 was made public, revealing, among other things, that previous issues with the Sturgis facility were known to Abbott's management far earlier.

On this news, Abbott's stock price fell $4.51 per share, or 3.8%, to close at $113.50 per share on April 29, 2022.

Then, on June 8, 2022, investors learned that, contrary to the Company's repeated denials, Abbott was aware of the whistleblower's formal allegations in early 2021, when it was reported that the FDA whistleblower had filed a complaint in February 2021 with the U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety & Health Administration ("OSHA"), and that OSHA delivered that complaint to Abbott and the FDA during the same month.

On this news, Abbott's stock price fell $4.17 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $112.71 per share on June 9, 2022.

