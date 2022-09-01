- Second quarter calculated billings grew 44% year over year to $205.6 million
- Second quarter total revenue grew 42% year over year to $186.7 million
- Second quarter free cash flow was positive $7.1 million
Smartsheet Inc. SMAR, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.
"Our strong quarterly results demonstrate the value customers are seeing from our core platform and premium capabilities," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. "Smartsheet empowers customers to unlock the potential of their teams and achieve better business results, giving them an edge in today's macro environment. As we head into the second half of the year, we'll continue our disciplined operational approach while delivering innovation to help our customers succeed."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue was $186.7 million, an increase of 42% year over year. Subscription revenue was $173.5 million, an increase of 43% year over year. Professional services revenue was $13.2 million, an increase of 24% year over year.
- Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $64.9 million, or 35% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $43.6 million, or 33% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $16.1 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $5.2 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $62.3 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $44.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.48, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.35 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $13.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $5.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was positive $10.2 million, compared to net operating cash flow of positive $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was positive $7.1 million, compared to free cash flow of negative $3.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Business Highlights
- Free cash flow was positive $7.1 million
- Dollar-based net retention rate was 131%
- Calculated billings were $205.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 44%
- The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $100,000 or more grew to 1,220, an increase of 63% year over year
- The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 2,738, an increase of 48% year over year
- The number of all customers with ACV of $5,000 or more grew to 16,682, an increase of 24% year over year
- Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $7,557, an increase of 28% year over year
- Introduced a new security feature that gives system administrators an enhanced layer of control over how data can be exported from Smartsheet
- Brandfolder by Smartsheet was ranked as the number one digital asset management platform in G2's 2022 Summer Grid Report and has been a leader in this report for 18 consecutive quarters
- Released enhancements that make it easier for users to update information in Smartsheet from wherever they are, including a feature that allows customers to use forms in the mobile app while offline
- Released new automation capabilities, including a workflow action that generates new documents based on users' sheet row data and can automatically send documents for e-signature
The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.
Financial Outlook
For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $193 million to $194 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 34%
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $21 million to $19 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.15, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 130.5 million
For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $750 million to $755 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36% to 37%
- Calculated billings of $870 million to $880 million, representing year-over-year growth of 32% to 33%
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $75 million to $65 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.56 to $0.49, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 129 million
- Free cash flow of $0
We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow guidance is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.
Conference Call Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's outlook for the third fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, and Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.
Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate; our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers; our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform; our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model; our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions; our international expansion strategies; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, and litigation expenses and settlements related to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating loss. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.
We use the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software). We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.
We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.
Definitions of Business Metrics
Average ACV per domain-based customer
We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.
Dollar-based net retention rate
We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ACV obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet SMAR is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.
Disclosure of Material Information
Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.
|
SMARTSHEET INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
$
|
173,533
|
|
|
$
|
121,110
|
|
|
$
|
328,809
|
|
|
$
|
229,123
|
|
Professional services
|
|
13,158
|
|
|
|
10,626
|
|
|
|
26,192
|
|
|
|
19,695
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
186,691
|
|
|
|
131,736
|
|
|
|
355,001
|
|
|
|
248,818
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
|
27,722
|
|
|
|
18,339
|
|
|
|
52,860
|
|
|
|
36,902
|
|
Professional services
|
|
12,829
|
|
|
|
9,127
|
|
|
|
24,849
|
|
|
|
17,136
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
40,551
|
|
|
|
27,466
|
|
|
|
77,709
|
|
|
|
54,038
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
146,140
|
|
|
|
104,270
|
|
|
|
277,292
|
|
|
|
194,780
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
53,784
|
|
|
|
39,079
|
|
|
|
106,303
|
|
|
|
75,553
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
124,015
|
|
|
|
77,120
|
|
|
|
239,406
|
|
|
|
148,499
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
33,200
|
|
|
|
31,621
|
|
|
|
66,244
|
|
|
|
52,639
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
210,999
|
|
|
|
147,820
|
|
|
|
411,953
|
|
|
|
276,691
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(64,859
|
)
|
|
|
(43,550
|
)
|
|
|
(134,661
|
)
|
|
|
(81,911
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
1,669
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
(564
|
)
|
|
|
796
|
|
|
|
763
|
|
Loss before income tax provision
|
|
(61,954
|
)
|
|
|
(44,102
|
)
|
|
|
(132,196
|
)
|
|
|
(81,125
|
)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
359
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(62,313
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,168
|
)
|
|
$
|
(132,770
|
)
|
|
$
|
(81,240
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
129,645
|
|
|
|
125,210
|
|
|
|
129,091
|
|
|
|
124,669
|
|
Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations was as follows (in thousands, unaudited):
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Cost of subscription revenue
|
$
|
2,849
|
|
$
|
1,602
|
|
$
|
5,460
|
|
$
|
3,097
|
Cost of professional services revenue
|
|
1,756
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
3,233
|
|
|
1,614
|
Research and development
|
|
15,974
|
|
|
10,024
|
|
|
31,589
|
|
|
18,331
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
16,707
|
|
|
10,315
|
|
|
31,452
|
|
|
18,971
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,202
|
|
|
5,751
|
|
|
17,654
|
|
|
10,479
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
$
|
45,488
|
|
$
|
28,633
|
|
$
|
89,388
|
|
$
|
52,492
|
SMARTSHEET INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
July 31, 2022
|
|
January 31, 2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
227,370
|
|
|
$
|
449,074
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
228,294
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,167 and $7,561, respectively
|
|
130,799
|
|
|
|
151,138
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
37,256
|
|
|
|
34,390
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
623,719
|
|
|
|
634,602
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
100,738
|
|
|
|
91,312
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
38,584
|
|
|
|
36,835
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
63,619
|
|
|
|
67,171
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
39,125
|
|
|
|
44,096
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
125,605
|
|
|
|
125,605
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
2,842
|
|
|
|
3,194
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
994,249
|
|
|
$
|
1,002,832
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
3,522
|
|
|
$
|
1,506
|
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
|
54,115
|
|
|
|
66,744
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
25,727
|
|
|
|
18,901
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
18,544
|
|
|
|
18,003
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
363,967
|
|
|
|
332,285
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
465,875
|
|
|
|
437,439
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
52,292
|
|
|
|
58,237
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
|
2,377
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
519,546
|
|
|
|
498,053
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 130,155,007 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,809,525 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,150,410
|
|
|
|
1,047,313
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(403
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(675,304
|
)
|
|
|
(542,534
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
474,703
|
|
|
|
504,779
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
994,249
|
|
|
$
|
1,002,832
|
|
SMARTSHEET INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(132,770
|
)
|
|
$
|
(81,240
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
89,388
|
|
|
|
52,193
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
12,239
|
|
|
|
9,827
|
|
Amortization of deferred commission costs
|
|
27,567
|
|
|
|
19,734
|
|
Net amortization of premium or discount on investments
|
|
(402
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
|
|
423
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
7,905
|
|
|
|
7,396
|
|
Other
|
|
(1,587
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
20,357
|
|
|
|
11,522
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(3,804
|
)
|
|
|
(11,586
|
)
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
64
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
2,002
|
|
|
|
(974
|
)
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
6,965
|
|
|
|
1,282
|
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
|
(8,773
|
)
|
|
|
3,267
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
(36,994
|
)
|
|
|
(33,298
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
30,653
|
|
|
|
26,828
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(7,870
|
)
|
|
|
(6,436
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
5,168
|
|
|
|
(1,199
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
|
(297,844
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Maturities of short-term investments
|
|
69,548
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(3,007
|
)
|
|
|
(6,975
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from liquidation of an investment
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
|
(4,121
|
)
|
|
|
(3,556
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(234,708
|
)
|
|
|
(10,531
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
3,649
|
|
|
|
7,085
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(2,513
|
)
|
|
|
(3,467
|
)
|
Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
|
7,836
|
|
|
|
9,191
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
8,972
|
|
|
|
12,809
|
|
Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(1,225
|
)
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(221,793
|
)
|
|
|
894
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
449,680
|
|
|
|
442,348
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
227,887
|
|
|
$
|
443,242
|
|
Supplemental disclosures
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
191
|
|
$
|
118
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|
|
4,464
|
|
|
—
|
Right-of-use assets reductions related to operating lease terminations
|
|
110
|
|
|
—
|
Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software)
|
|
939
|
|
|
1,285
|
Share-based compensation expense capitalized in internal-use software development costs
|
|
1,747
|
|
|
963
|
SMARTSHEET INC.
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(64,859
|
)
|
|
$
|
(43,550
|
)
|
|
$
|
(134,661
|
)
|
|
$
|
(81,911
|
)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(1)
|
|
45,836
|
|
|
|
28,633
|
|
|
|
90,064
|
|
|
|
52,492
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
|
2,517
|
|
|
|
4,967
|
|
|
|
5,034
|
|
One-time acquisition costs
|
|
461
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Litigation expenses and settlements(3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(16,078
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,150
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,169
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,118
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
(35
|
)%
|
|
|
(33
|
)%
|
|
|
(38
|
)%
|
|
|
(33
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.
|
(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.
|
(3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(62,313
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,168
|
)
|
|
$
|
(132,770
|
)
|
|
$
|
(81,240
|
)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(1)
|
|
45,836
|
|
|
|
28,633
|
|
|
|
90,064
|
|
|
|
52,492
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
|
2,517
|
|
|
|
4,967
|
|
|
|
5,034
|
|
One-time acquisition costs
|
|
461
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Litigation expenses and settlements(3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(13,532
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,768
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,278
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,447
|
)
|
(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.
|
(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.
|
(3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.
|
Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands)
|
|
July 31,
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards
|
11,799
|
|
11,315
|
Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
53
|
|
143
|
Total potentially dilutive shares
|
11,852
|
|
11,458
|
SMARTSHEET INC.
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
|
Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to free cash flow
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
10,221
|
|
|
$
|
1,762
|
|
|
$
|
5,168
|
|
|
$
|
(1,199
|
)
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(1,316
|
)
|
|
|
(3,755
|
)
|
|
|
(3,007
|
)
|
|
|
(6,975
|
)
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
|
(1,798
|
)
|
|
|
(1,539
|
)
|
|
|
(4,121
|
)
|
|
|
(3,556
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
7,107
|
|
|
$
|
(3,532
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,960
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,730
|
)
|
Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
186,691
|
|
$
|
131,736
|
|
$
|
355,001
|
|
$
|
248,818
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue (end of period)
|
|
365,346
|
|
|
250,826
|
|
|
365,346
|
|
|
250,826
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)
|
|
346,423
|
|
|
239,667
|
|
|
334,662
|
|
|
223,997
|
Calculated billings
|
$
|
205,614
|
|
$
|
142,895
|
|
$
|
385,685
|
|
$
|
275,647
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance
|
|
Q3 FY 2023
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
(in millions)
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(70.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(280.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(270.7
|
)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(1)
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
|
194.0
|
|
|
|
194.0
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
One-time costs of acquisition
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(21.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(75.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65.0
|
)
|
(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.
|
(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.
|
SMARTSHEET INC.
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance
|
|
Q3 FY 2023
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
(in millions)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(70.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(278.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(268.5
|
)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(1)
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
|
194.0
|
|
|
|
194.0
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
One-time costs of acquisition
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(21.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(72.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(62.8
|
)
|
(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.
|
(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.
