QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Smartsheet Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:07 PM | 141 min read
  • Second quarter calculated billings grew 44% year over year to $205.6 million
  • Second quarter total revenue grew 42% year over year to $186.7 million
  • Second quarter free cash flow was positive $7.1 million

Smartsheet Inc. SMAR, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

"Our strong quarterly results demonstrate the value customers are seeing from our core platform and premium capabilities," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. "Smartsheet empowers customers to unlock the potential of their teams and achieve better business results, giving them an edge in today's macro environment. As we head into the second half of the year, we'll continue our disciplined operational approach while delivering innovation to help our customers succeed."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $186.7 million, an increase of 42% year over year. Subscription revenue was $173.5 million, an increase of 43% year over year. Professional services revenue was $13.2 million, an increase of 24% year over year.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $64.9 million, or 35% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $43.6 million, or 33% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $16.1 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $5.2 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $62.3 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $44.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.48, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.35 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $13.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $5.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was positive $10.2 million, compared to net operating cash flow of positive $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was positive $7.1 million, compared to free cash flow of negative $3.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Business Highlights

  • Free cash flow was positive $7.1 million
  • Dollar-based net retention rate was 131%
  • Calculated billings were $205.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 44%
  • The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $100,000 or more grew to 1,220, an increase of 63% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 2,738, an increase of 48% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $5,000 or more grew to 16,682, an increase of 24% year over year
  • Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $7,557, an increase of 28% year over year
  • Introduced a new security feature that gives system administrators an enhanced layer of control over how data can be exported from Smartsheet
  • Brandfolder by Smartsheet was ranked as the number one digital asset management platform in G2's 2022 Summer Grid Report and has been a leader in this report for 18 consecutive quarters
  • Released enhancements that make it easier for users to update information in Smartsheet from wherever they are, including a feature that allows customers to use forms in the mobile app while offline
  • Released new automation capabilities, including a workflow action that generates new documents based on users' sheet row data and can automatically send documents for e-signature

The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $193 million to $194 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 34%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $21 million to $19 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.15, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 130.5 million

For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $750 million to $755 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36% to 37%
  • Calculated billings of $870 million to $880 million, representing year-over-year growth of 32% to 33%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $75 million to $65 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.56 to $0.49, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 129 million
  • Free cash flow of $0

We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow guidance is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.

Conference Call Information

Smartsheet will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on September 1, 2022. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.smartsheet.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 440-6385, or +1 (646) 960-0180 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 7672979. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com or by dialing (800) 700-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 (outside of the US). The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day on September 8, 2022. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's outlook for the third fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, and Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate; our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers; our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform; our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model; our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions; our international expansion strategies; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, and litigation expenses and settlements related to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating loss. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software). We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Average ACV per domain-based customer

We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ACV obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet SMAR is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

173,533

 

 

$

121,110

 

 

$

328,809

 

 

$

229,123

 

Professional services

 

13,158

 

 

 

10,626

 

 

 

26,192

 

 

 

19,695

 

Total revenue

 

186,691

 

 

 

131,736

 

 

 

355,001

 

 

 

248,818

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

27,722

 

 

 

18,339

 

 

 

52,860

 

 

 

36,902

 

Professional services

 

12,829

 

 

 

9,127

 

 

 

24,849

 

 

 

17,136

 

Total cost of revenue

 

40,551

 

 

 

27,466

 

 

 

77,709

 

 

 

54,038

 

Gross profit

 

146,140

 

 

 

104,270

 

 

 

277,292

 

 

 

194,780

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

53,784

 

 

 

39,079

 

 

 

106,303

 

 

 

75,553

 

Sales and marketing

 

124,015

 

 

 

77,120

 

 

 

239,406

 

 

 

148,499

 

General and administrative

 

33,200

 

 

 

31,621

 

 

 

66,244

 

 

 

52,639

 

Total operating expenses

 

210,999

 

 

 

147,820

 

 

 

411,953

 

 

 

276,691

 

Loss from operations

 

(64,859

)

 

 

(43,550

)

 

 

(134,661

)

 

 

(81,911

)

Interest income

 

1,281

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

1,669

 

 

 

23

 

Other income (expense), net

 

1,624

 

 

 

(564

)

 

 

796

 

 

 

763

 

Loss before income tax provision

 

(61,954

)

 

 

(44,102

)

 

 

(132,196

)

 

 

(81,125

)

Income tax provision

 

359

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

574

 

 

 

115

 

Net loss

$

(62,313

)

 

$

(44,168

)

 

$

(132,770

)

 

$

(81,240

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.48

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(1.03

)

 

$

(0.65

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

129,645

 

 

 

125,210

 

 

 

129,091

 

 

 

124,669

 

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations was as follows (in thousands, unaudited):

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Cost of subscription revenue

$

2,849

 

$

1,602

 

$

5,460

 

$

3,097

Cost of professional services revenue

 

1,756

 

 

941

 

 

3,233

 

 

1,614

Research and development

 

15,974

 

 

10,024

 

 

31,589

 

 

18,331

Sales and marketing

 

16,707

 

 

10,315

 

 

31,452

 

 

18,971

General and administrative

 

8,202

 

 

5,751

 

 

17,654

 

 

10,479

Total share-based compensation expense

$

45,488

 

$

28,633

 

$

89,388

 

$

52,492

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

July 31, 2022

 

January 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

227,370

 

 

$

449,074

 

Short-term investments

 

228,294

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,167 and $7,561, respectively

 

130,799

 

 

 

151,138

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

37,256

 

 

 

34,390

 

Total current assets

 

623,719

 

 

 

634,602

 

Restricted cash

 

17

 

 

 

17

 

Deferred commissions

 

100,738

 

 

 

91,312

 

Property and equipment, net

 

38,584

 

 

 

36,835

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

63,619

 

 

 

67,171

 

Intangible assets, net

 

39,125

 

 

 

44,096

 

Goodwill

 

125,605

 

 

 

125,605

 

Other long-term assets

 

2,842

 

 

 

3,194

 

Total assets

$

994,249

 

 

$

1,002,832

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,522

 

 

$

1,506

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

54,115

 

 

 

66,744

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

25,727

 

 

 

18,901

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

18,544

 

 

 

18,003

 

Deferred revenue

 

363,967

 

 

 

332,285

 

Total current liabilities

 

465,875

 

 

 

437,439

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

52,292

 

 

 

58,237

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

1,379

 

 

 

2,377

 

Total liabilities

 

519,546

 

 

 

498,053

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 130,155,007 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,809,525 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,150,410

 

 

 

1,047,313

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(403

)

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(675,304

)

 

 

(542,534

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

474,703

 

 

 

504,779

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

994,249

 

 

$

1,002,832

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(132,770

)

 

$

(81,240

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

89,388

 

 

 

52,193

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,239

 

 

 

9,827

 

Amortization of deferred commission costs

 

27,567

 

 

 

19,734

 

Net amortization of premium or discount on investments

 

(402

)

 

 

 

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

 

423

 

 

 

222

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

7,905

 

 

 

7,396

 

Other

 

(1,587

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

20,357

 

 

 

11,522

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(3,804

)

 

 

(11,586

)

Other long-term assets

 

(131

)

 

 

64

 

Accounts payable

 

2,002

 

 

 

(974

)

Other accrued liabilities

 

6,965

 

 

 

1,282

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

(8,773

)

 

 

3,267

 

Deferred commissions

 

(36,994

)

 

 

(33,298

)

Deferred revenue

 

30,653

 

 

 

26,828

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(7,870

)

 

 

(6,436

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

5,168

 

 

 

(1,199

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

(297,844

)

 

 

 

Maturities of short-term investments

 

69,548

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(3,007

)

 

 

(6,975

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

94

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from liquidation of an investment

 

622

 

 

 

 

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

 

(4,121

)

 

 

(3,556

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(234,708

)

 

 

(10,531

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

3,649

 

 

 

7,085

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(2,513

)

 

 

(3,467

)

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

7,836

 

 

 

9,191

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

8,972

 

 

 

12,809

 

Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(1,225

)

 

 

(185

)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(221,793

)

 

 

894

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

449,680

 

 

 

442,348

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

227,887

 

 

$

443,242

 

Supplemental disclosures

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

191

 

$

118

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

 

4,464

 

 

Right-of-use assets reductions related to operating lease terminations

 

110

 

 

Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software)

 

939

 

 

1,285

Share-based compensation expense capitalized in internal-use software development costs

 

1,747

 

 

963

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(64,859

)

 

$

(43,550

)

 

$

(134,661

)

 

$

(81,911

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense(1)

 

45,836

 

 

 

28,633

 

 

 

90,064

 

 

 

52,492

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)

 

2,484

 

 

 

2,517

 

 

 

4,967

 

 

 

5,034

 

One-time acquisition costs

 

461

 

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

17

 

Litigation expenses and settlements(3)

 

 

 

 

7,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,250

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(16,078

)

 

$

(5,150

)

 

$

(39,169

)

 

$

(17,118

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

(35

)%

 

 

(33

)%

 

 

(38

)%

 

 

(33

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

(9

)%

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

(11

)%

 

 

(7

)%

(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

(3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Net loss

$

(62,313

)

 

$

(44,168

)

 

$

(132,770

)

 

$

(81,240

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense(1)

 

45,836

 

 

 

28,633

 

 

 

90,064

 

 

 

52,492

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)

 

2,484

 

 

 

2,517

 

 

 

4,967

 

 

 

5,034

 

One-time acquisition costs

 

461

 

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

17

 

Litigation expenses and settlements(3)

 

 

 

 

7,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,250

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(13,532

)

 

$

(5,768

)

 

$

(37,278

)

 

$

(16,447

)

(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

(3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.

Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands)

 

 

July 31,

2022

 

2021

Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards

11,799

 

11,315

Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

53

 

143

Total potentially dilutive shares

11,852

 

11,458

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to free cash flow

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

10,221

 

 

$

1,762

 

 

$

5,168

 

 

$

(1,199

)

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,316

)

 

 

(3,755

)

 

 

(3,007

)

 

 

(6,975

)

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

 

(1,798

)

 

 

(1,539

)

 

 

(4,121

)

 

 

(3,556

)

Free cash flow

$

7,107

 

 

$

(3,532

)

 

$

(1,960

)

 

$

(11,730

)

Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(in thousands)

Total revenue

$

186,691

 

$

131,736

 

$

355,001

 

$

248,818

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (end of period)

 

365,346

 

 

250,826

 

 

365,346

 

 

250,826

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

 

346,423

 

 

239,667

 

 

334,662

 

 

223,997

Calculated billings

$

205,614

 

$

142,895

 

$

385,685

 

$

275,647

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance

 

 

Q3 FY 2023

 

FY 2023

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

(in millions)

Loss from operations

$

(70.2

)

 

$

(68.2

)

 

$

(280.7

)

 

$

(270.7

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense(1)

 

46.0

 

 

 

46.0

 

 

 

194.0

 

 

 

194.0

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)

 

2.9

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

11.0

 

 

 

11.0

 

One-time costs of acquisition

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(21.0

)

 

$

(19.0

)

 

$

(75.0

)

 

$

(65.0

)

(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance

 

 

Q3 FY 2023

 

FY 2023

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

(in millions)

Net loss

$

(70.2

)

 

$

(68.2

)

 

$

(278.5

)

 

$

(268.5

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense(1)

 

46.0

 

 

 

46.0

 

 

 

194.0

 

 

 

194.0

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2)

 

2.9

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

11.0

 

 

 

11.0

 

One-time costs of acquisition

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(21.0

)

 

$

(19.0

)

 

$

(72.8

)

 

$

(62.8

)

(1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

(2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

