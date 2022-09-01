ñol

Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:05 PM | 2 min read

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") OSCR, the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, and CFO, Scott Blackley, are scheduled to present and provide a business update at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Senior management is also scheduled to present and provide a business update at the 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022.

All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of these presentations by visiting www.ir.hioscar.com and selecting the "Events & Presentations" link. Following each presentation, a webcast replay will be available on Oscar's investor relations website.

About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of June 30, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members' experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

