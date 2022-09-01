Westrock Coffee Company WEST ("Westrock Coffee" or "the Company"), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

: Scott Ford, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, and Chris Pledger, Chief Financial Officer, will be available in person for one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Institutional investors should contact your Benchmark sales representative to request a meeting with management. Wells Fargo Consumer Conference (Dana Point, CA): Scott Ford, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, and Chris Pledger, Chief Financial Officer, will be available in person for one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22. Institutional investors should contact your Wells Fargo sales representative to request a meeting with management.

About Westrock Coffee Company:

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit https://investors.westrockcoffee.com/.

