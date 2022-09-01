RH RH today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2022 ended July 30, 2022, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, after market close. RH's second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company's continued evolution and recent performance. The shareholder letter and financial results will be posted to the Company's investor relations website at ir.rh.com.

RH leadership will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on September 8, 2022. The live conference call may be accessed by dialing 800.715.9871 or 646.307.1963 for international callers. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

About RH

RH RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books, and online at RH.com, RHContemporary.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com and Waterworks.com.

