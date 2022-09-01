NetApp NTAP, a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:
Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
George Kurian, CEO
September 7, 2022
Presentation: 9:00 – 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
Mike Berry, EVP, Finance and CFO
September 14, 2022
Presentation: 7:30 – 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time
Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com after the conference.
About NetApp
NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
