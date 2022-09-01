NetApp NTAP, a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:

Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

George Kurian, CEO

September 7, 2022

Presentation: 9:00 – 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Mike Berry, EVP, Finance and CFO

September 14, 2022

Presentation: 7:30 – 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time

Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com after the conference.

