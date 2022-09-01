Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ((the "Company", "Arcturus", NASDAQ:ARCT), a global, late-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences.

Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference (Attending)

Tuesday – Thursday, September 6 – 8, 2022

Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference (Fireside Chat)

Friday, September 9, 2022 (8:35 a.m. ET)

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (Presentation)

Monday, September 12, 2022 (3:00 p.m. ET)

Baird Global Healthcare Conference (Presentation)

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 (10:15 a.m. ET)

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Panel Presentation)

Thursday, September 15, 2022 (2:30 p.m. ET)

Piper Sandler Heartland Summit (Attending)

Wednesday – Thursday, September 21 – 22, 2022

Links will be available under the Investor Relations/Events section of Arcturus' website.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT is a global, late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology (samRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and cystic fibrosis, along with partnered programs including glycogen storage disease type III, and hepatitis B virus. Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations including, amongst others, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005815/en/