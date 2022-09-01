ñol

Redfin to Present at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 4:00 PM | 1 min read

Redfin Corporation RDFN today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following event:

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET

A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Redfin-F

