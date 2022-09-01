Sonsray's CASE CE Division Expands into the Salinas Market

Sonsray's Salinas store expands as a dual location serving both construction and agriculture equipment. Previously, Sonsray Salinas was solely a CASE IH agriculture equipment distributor but is now a CASE Construction Equipment distributor as well. Customers can conveniently find both equipment lines under one roof. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped for new & used sales, rentals, parts and service.

"Bringing CASE Construction Equipment to the Salinas market is a great move. There has been no dealer representation for Case CE for over 10 years. The local contractors are excited to have Sonsray here to fulfill their equipment demands, especially with parts and service for their existing equipment. Having access to fully qualified technicians to handle all of their service needs is long overdue. As a dual branch, the Salinas team is looking forward to taking care of both our agriculture and construction customers," says Tim DeFrece, General Manager at Sonsray Salinas.

About

Sonsray was founded in 2012 and is the largest CASE Construction Equipment distributor in the western US with 15 locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona.

Sonsray carries the complete line of CASE Construction Equipment in addition to Tiger Mowers, Okada demolition hammers, BOMAG and a wide variety of ground engaging tools and attachments.

www.sonsraymachinery.com

Sonsray services 5 industries: Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Rental Transportation and Rental Construction with many stores located throughout the United States.

www.sonsray.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005790/en/