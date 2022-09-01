Dahua Technology USA Announces New VU-MORE Color Camera

Dahua Technology USA Inc., a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has launched a new camera in their Lite Series that gives users more options for nighttime illumination. The VU-MORE Color camera boasts dual IR and white-light illuminators that intelligently deploy based on lighting conditions and motion in the scene.

VU-MORE Color is designed to give users more control over their security camera lighting. As ambient light decreases in a scene, the camera switches into IR mode. The Smart Motion Detection+ feature lets the camera analyze motion in the scene, differentiating human forms from animals or movement caused by weather, working in tandem with Smart Dual Illumination. The lighting mode is automatically changed when a person is detected in the scene, and white-light illuminators activate. When the person leaves the scene, the camera goes back to IR.

"When the white-light illuminators turn on, the camera captures full-color details. When the IR is on, it reduces light pollution and avoids attracting insects or disturbing neighbors," explained Jennifer Hackenburg, Product Marketing Director at Dahua USA. Users can customize these features, she adds. "We built VU-MORE wanting to give security operators very precise control over the camera's lighting functionalities."

Illumination Scheduling Mode lets users configure when they want the camera's illumination features to activate, based on days of the week and times of the day. For example, the IR mode can be scheduled to be active during evening business hours, and the camera can be scheduled to switch to Smart Dual Illumination mode when the business is closed. The bright lighting deters unwanted activities and shuts off when motion is no longer detected.

VU-MORE Color is an example of continued enhancements to Dahua's Lite Series, which offers high performance at a cost-effective price point. The camera has a one-third inch, 4MP, progressive-scan CMOS Sensor and a 2.8mm fixed lens. It includes a built-in microphone and Smart H.265+ and Smart H.264+ video compression; ArcticPro capabilities make it operational down to -40°F (-40°C). The Perimeter Protection feature helps increase operator efficiency and reduce false alarms, and Quick Target Search extracts and classifies humans and vehicles from video data for higher efficiency in finding needed video clips.

"This camera is great for small- and medium-sized operations, whether commercial or residential. It's designed for everyday use – we want our products to support and enhance security for all types of applications," Hackenburg said.

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video surveillance equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Video Surveillance Analytics Market Share Database. Dahua Technology brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology's security solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout North America. Find Dahua on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005727/en/