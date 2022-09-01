C&S Specialty Underwriters, LLC Announces New Program Partnership with CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.

C&S Specialty Underwriters, LLC (C&S) announced today that it has entered into a Program Administration Agreement with CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (CSIC) to underwrite Commercial General Liability insurance for specialty construction risks. CSIC is a domestic A XII rated surplus lines insurer that is part of the CUNA Mutual Group.

Commenting on the announcement for C&S, Preston Starr, Managing Executive, said: "We are excited about our new partnership with the CUNA Mutual Group, which strengthens our long-term commitment to the specialty construction market. The program with CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company expands our construction capabilities throughout the U.S., including for West Coast contractors."

Commenting on the new appointment for CSIC, Stafford Chisholm, Director of P&C Programs said: "CUNA Mutual Group is committed to expanding our Program business portfolio over the long term and leveraging the underwriting knowledge and expertise of C&S is an ideal way for us to advance that objective".

With the new appointment, C&S expects to accept construction submissions through approved wholesale brokers on behalf of CSIC beginning next month for risks with effective dates of October 1, 2022 and later.

C&S Specialty Underwriters, LLC is an Atlanta based Managing General Underwriter that specializes in underwriting commercial general, professional, pollution and excess liability for construction, environmental and other specialty risks in the excess and surplus lines market. Inquiries may be directed to Preston Starr at preston.starr@csunderwriters.com. For more information about C&S, please visit our website at www.csunderwriters.com

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Insurance products are underwritten by CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc., a member of the CUNA Mutual Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005635/en/