World Wide Technology (WWT) and ZutaCore Win Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation Award for Eco-Friendly Transformation of Data Centers

Joint "Triple Zero Strategy" Enables ESG Compliance towards Zero Carbon and Water, Zero Effort and Zero Trust Cyber Security.

ZutaCore, a direct-on-chip, two-phase, waterless liquid cooling company, has been awarded a highly competitive innovation grant from the Board of Governors of the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation, in partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), to enable ESG compliance in the data center by revolutionizing and optimizing liquid cooling, energy and heat reuse.

ZutaCore HyperCool® dissipates heat at the source, cutting the cooling power infrastructure needed from the server eliminating the risk of IT meltdown, guaranteeing consistent performance in any climate and location, and enabling 100% heat capture. Using a highly efficient two-phase boiling and condensation process, ZutaCore HyperCool efficiently moves large amounts of heat off 1000W chips and beyond and away from servers. The impact on data center economics is transformative, with zero change to an existing infrastructure and significantly lower operating costs than conventional cooling systems.

As a global systems integrator that provides digital strategy, and innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations, World Wide Technology (WWT) offers a broad portfolio of end-to-end services. On the heels of being a ZutaCore HyperCool certified partner, and with the solution deployed at its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), the grant allows WWT and ZutaCore to further extend its ESG value. The companies are now embarking on a joint "Triple Zero Strategy" to enable ESG compliance towards zero carbon and water usage, zero effort through automation, and zero trust cyber security at the highest level.

"We are proud to have earned the trust and investment from the BIRD Foundation and are grateful for the partnership with ZutaCore. The investment will further WWT's mission to help our customers accelerate their Net Zero journey by helping them take a smarter, more strategic approach to ESG programs and initiatives by delivering consulting and sustainable technology solutions," said Earl J. Dodd, Global HPC Business Practice Leader, WWT.

With the BIRD funding, WWT and ZutaCore can extend the HyperCool advanced cooling solutions towards high performance and sustainable digital infrastructure solutions that support deployment of net carbon neutral data centers at the global scale.

About the BIRD Foundation

The BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation works to encourage and facilitate cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies in a wide range of technology sectors and offers funding to selected projects. The Foundation supports projects without receiving any equity or intellectual property rights from the participating companies or the projects, themselves. BIRD funding is repaid as royalties from sales of products that were commercialized because of BIRD support. The Foundation provides funding of up to 50% of a project's budget, beginning with R&D and ending with the initial stages of sales and marketing. The Foundation shares the risk and does not require repayment if the project fails to reach the sales stage.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 8,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities. For more information, please visit https://www.wwt.com/.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is revolutionizing the data center with the only bolt-on liquid cooling solution that makes upgrading to higher densities and ESG performance a snap. The ZutaCore HyperCool® technology unlocks the power of sustainable cooling with zero disruption to the data center. Using patent-pending eco-safe dielectric fluid, HyperCool delivers a no water, no risk solution that allows the data center to use the same global trusted partners and infrastructure, with new densities and ESG advantages. The snap-on simplicity of HyperCool delivers scalability from one server to the entire data center with equal ease. ZutaCore R&D center is in Israel, with offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.

