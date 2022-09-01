InvestCloud Rolls out 80 New Features for NaviPlan by InvestCloud, Further Positioning the Solution as North America's Top Financial Planning Software for Wealth Clients

NaviPlan by InvestCloud enhancements provide increased financial planning coverage across the wealth spectrum – addressing the most complex needs of HNW individuals with added user journeys and AI-driven personalization

InvestCloud, the global leader in digital transformation for the financial industry, today announces 80 new features to its digital planning tool NaviPlan, to further support the most complex needs of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). The upgrade also further integrates NaviPlan into the InvestCloud Digital Warehouse, aggregating all client and financial data to seamlessly support the transition of goal-based plans to cashflow planning with AI-driven personalized recommendations.

The enhanced product offering extends functionality for US and Canadian clients across the most complex planning scenarios – from estate and trust to equity compensation and insurance planning. Key new features include probate fee calculation, further estate surplus planning scenarios and upgrades to premier tax planning software.

NaviPlan super-users partnered with the core InvestCloud product team to drive the product innovation roadmap, based on advisor feedback and a client-centric design approach.

"Most financial planning software today still follows a cookie-cutter approach, which is overly focused on retirement, does not cater to the many other life goals that clients have and fails to deliver truly personalized and highly unique planning to each individual," said InvestCloud's CEO John Wise. "With an emphasis on behavioral science and design, we brought our clients into the product innovation process so that we could ensure that NaviPlan can support end-clients even better toward realizing their life goals and most complex financial needs. This provides advisors with one solution to support a client throughout their entire wealth journey as their wealth grows and financial needs become more complicated."

NaviPlan's powerful cashflow, trust and tax planning solutions are integrated with InvestCloud's existing App Library of over 300 hyper-modular apps, including those for flexible goal-based planning, holistic planning, account aggregation and total net worth reporting. Unlike legacy plans, InvestCloud's Digital Warehouse aggregates all client and financial data and continuously learns how clients interact with their wealth. This enables AI-driven proactive recommendations to help advisors execute client plans at scale according to their changing needs.

"InvestCloud's digital planning solutions are designed to provide a much more joined-up user experience for creating financial plans – for both advisors and end-clients alike," added John Wise. "Previously, the financial planner that built a client's financial plan would often be a different person to the advisor that would actually execute it. We're creating a radically more seamless experience through digital, not only for financial planning but all aspects of wealth management – from client communication and planning to the shopping and selling of financial products themselves."

Further innovations will be rolled out regularly, including enhancements to cashflow planning, estate planning, advisor education and more. To learn more, click here.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding suite of modular apps, resulting in powerful products including Communication (client portals, advisor portals, mobility and more), Planning (goal-based, cashflow, digital advice, proposals and more), Shopping & Selling (digital marketplace for financial products) and the App Library (IBOR, ABOR, performance and more). Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients – from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

For more information, visit InvestCloud.com.

