ERI Senior Operations Director Justin LeDoux Named to i-SIGMA Certification Review Board

Justin LeDoux, Senior Operations Director of ERI, the nation's largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has been named to the International Secure Information Governance & Management Association (i-SIGMA) Certification Review Board.

i-SIGMA is the industry trade association for secure data destruction and records & information management service providers. i-SIGMA enforces standards and ethical compliance for approximately 2,500 service providers on six continents and currently maintains the most rigorous and widely accepted data-security vendor-compliance certifications, NAID AAA Certification and PRISM Privacy+ Certification, with hundreds of governments and thousands of private contracts using the programs to meet their regulatory due diligence requirements.

The Certification Review Board is charged with protecting the integrity of the i-SIGMA Certification Programs. The NAID AAA Certification, for example, is a voluntary program for member companies providing information destruction services. Service providers must meet necessary specifications and pass ongoing announced and unannounced audits to ensure they are consistently complying with all necessary deliverables and regulations. This certification meets clients' regulatory due diligence on their behalf.

ERI has been a long-time NAID AAA-certified company, and with LeDoux on the Certification Review Board will now play an important role in helping guide the organization's efforts to support responsible data destruction and recycling of electronic waste.

"It is our distinct honor and privilege to have ERI's own Justin LeDoux work alongside our esteemed colleagues and long-time friends at i-SIGMA to share what we know and what we've learned with other data destruction leaders," said ERI's Chairman/CEO, John Shegerian. "It's rewarding to provide insights on best practices and to help maintain the integrity of our industry."

"i-SIGMA is pleased to have Justin LeDoux join the Certification Review Board," said Kelly Martínez, i-SIGMA's Director of Marketing & Communications. "He is already making active contributions within the Board as they work to uphold the veracity of our Certification Programs."

With its NAID certification process long considered the gold standard in data destruction, i-SIGMA has served as the watchdog association for secure shredding operators worldwide.

