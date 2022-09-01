Huntington Medical Research Institutes Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Gabriel Rincon aims to help HMRI double in size

Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI), an independent, nonprofit medical research organization in Southern California, has appointed Gabriel Rincon as the company's chief financial officer and treasurer, effective July 2022.

HMRI welcomes Gabriel Rincon as chief financial officer and treasurer, effective July 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We welcome Gabe as our new CFO and look forward to his contributions to HMRI's mission of improving lives through patient-focused scientific research," said Julia E. Bradsher, PhD, MBA, president and chief executive officer of HMRI. "Looking ahead, I believe Gabe's vast experience in different industries, in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, will play an important role as we continue to grow and explore new and uncharted methods of treatment."

Rincon brings 17 years of executive experience and a strong track record in corporate finance, maximizing returns and optimizing resource utilization. Most recently, Rincon was the global director of finance and accounting at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He played a key role in creating the Academy's new museum, setting up budgets, operations and business practices to support its rapid growth.

Before then, he oversaw multi-million-dollar federal, state and local contracts as controller at Kiewit, one of the largest construction and engineering firms in North America, where he managed all financial areas, including analytical reviews, budgets, subcontracts, business law and more. One of his most significant responsibilities there was a $1 billion freeway widening and bridge reconstruction project in 2011, famously referenced by Angelenos as the 405 "Carmageddon."

"I am excited about the future of HMRI. I see how great HMRI is and has been for 70 years, contributing to medical breakthroughs like the use of laser therapy to destroy tumors. I plan to continue that legacy into the future," Rincon said. "As the CFO and treasurer, I plan to help double our organization's size in the upcoming years so it can have an even greater impact in the scientific community and make life-saving discoveries that go beyond what is imaginable today."

Rincon aims to expand HMRI's research capacity by increasing revenue, lowering expenses and streamlining systems and processes. "One of my strengths is finding ways to remove obstacles that could create speed bumps for researchers in their scientific discovery and innovation. We want to accelerate our research into therapies for diseases of the heart and brain," he said.

As HMRI's chief financial officer, Rincon directs the organization's accounting practices, budgeting and financial analysis, financial records and reports, and regulatory compliance, among other responsibilities.

ABOUT HMRI

Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI) is an independent, nonprofit organization located in Pasadena, California.

Since its beginnings in 1952, HMRI has developed diagnostics, medical devices and therapies that have improved the lives of millions of patients worldwide. We conduct life-changing studies of the heart, the brain and the vascular intersection between the two. Our scientists seek solutions to daunting cardiovascular and neurological challenges, like heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, migraine and mental illness. For more information, visit HMRI.org.

