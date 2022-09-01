Rosewood Property Company Named 21st Largest Facility Owner by Inside Self-Storage

Rosewood climbed 10 spots on Top-Operators list

Rosewood Property Company placed 21st on Inside Self-Storage Magazine's Top-Operators list, which names the 100 largest facility owners by net rentable square feet. Rosewood jumps 10 spots higher than last year's placement, bolstered by its acquisition of 20 facilities in the past 12 months.

"This has been an exciting year for Rosewood related to our self-storage investments and moving up 10 spaces on this list by Inside Self-Storage is indicative of our commitment to this important line of business," said Rick Perdue, President of Rosewood Property Company. "We continue to look for additional opportunities as we believe the future is bright for the self-storage industry."

Rosewood Property Company launched its self-storage program in 2012 with a long-term hold strategy and the ability to close quickly because of the firm's access to direct internal capital. Rosewood's self-storage portfolio includes facilities in 21 states, with its largest presence in Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Oklahoma and Indiana.

The Inside Self-Storage Top-Operators List ranks participating brand owners and management companies by net rentable square feet.

Rosewood Property Company currently owns a portfolio of 75 operating self-storage projects totaling more than 6 million square feet. Rosewood remains focused on actively growing its self-storage portfolio through acquisition and development.

About Rosewood Property Company

Rosewood Property Company, based in Dallas, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Rosewood Corporation. Rosewood Property Company and its affiliates have an extensive portfolio, including office, multifamily, industrial, self-storage and land assets. For more information, please visit www.rosewoodproperty.com.

